Explained: Needle-free system to administer ZyCoV-D vaccine

Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, is the first Covid-19 vaccine built on a DNA platform, to have received an Emergency Use Authorisation by a regulator. Significantly, the intradermal vaccine will be applied using a needle-free system.

What is the needle-free system that will be used by Zydus to administer ZyCoV-D?

Zydus will be using a needle-free system manufactured by Colorado-based firm Pharma Jet. The Gujarat-based firm will be using a specific model called the ‘Tropis’, which received regulatory approval in Europe in 2017.

What is the Tropis needle-free system?

Tropis delivers vaccines intradermally; technology that propels liquid at high pressure to deliver vaccines through the skin without utilising needles. There are three components: the injector, the needle-free syringe, and a filling adapter.

The vaccine is administered is using a simple four-step process: prepare the injector; fill the syringe; load the injector, and give the injection at the Deltoid region.

What are the benefits of using a needle-free injector?

A needle-free injector is said to be more accurate and requires little training. It reduces the infection-associated anxiety for the beneficiary and the vaccinator. It also does not give rise to any needlestick injuries to the health care workers. Each needle-free syringe is sterile, auto disabling, and cannot be reused.

Therefore, there is no opportunity for accidental or intentional reuse of the disposable syringes in this technology.