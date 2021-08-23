scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 23, 2021
Must Read

Explained: Needle-free system to administer ZyCoV-D vaccine

Zydus will use a needle-free system manufactured by Pharma Jet. The Gujarat-based firm will be using a specific model called the ‘Tropis’, which received regulatory approval in Europe in 2017.

Written by Kaunain Sheriff , Edited by Explained Desk |
Updated: August 23, 2021 5:52:43 pm
A needle-free injector is said to be more accurate and requires little training. (File picture for representation)

Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, is the first Covid-19 vaccine built on a DNA platform, to have received an Emergency Use Authorisation by a regulator. Significantly, the intradermal vaccine will be applied using a needle-free system.

What is the needle-free system that will be used by Zydus to administer ZyCoV-D?

Zydus will be using a needle-free system manufactured by Colorado-based firm Pharma Jet. The Gujarat-based firm will be using a specific model called the ‘Tropis’, which received regulatory approval in Europe in 2017.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Zydus Cadila’s three-dose vaccine gets DCGI nod: A look at its salient features

What is the Tropis needle-free system?

Tropis delivers vaccines intradermally; technology that propels liquid at high pressure to deliver vaccines through the skin without utilising needles. There are three components: the injector, the needle-free syringe, and a filling adapter.

The vaccine is administered is using a simple four-step process: prepare the injector; fill the syringe; load the injector, and give the injection at the Deltoid region.

Also in Explained |Explained: How Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D vaccine for Covid-19 works, and how it is different

What are the benefits of using a needle-free injector?

A needle-free injector is said to be more accurate and requires little training. It reduces the infection-associated anxiety for the beneficiary and the vaccinator. It also does not give rise to any needlestick injuries to the health care workers. Each needle-free syringe is sterile, auto disabling, and cannot be reused.

Therefore, there is no opportunity for accidental or intentional reuse of the disposable syringes in this technology.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Aug 23: Latest News

Advertisement
X