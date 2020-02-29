Explained: 5.8 mn YouTube videos removed in 3 months: where, why

Of the over 5.8 million removed videos, automated flagging systems accounted for the bulk, at 5.3 million. Users removed 3 lakh videos themselves. Of the over 5.8 million removed videos, automated flagging systems accounted for the bulk, at 5.3 million. Users removed 3 lakh videos themselves.

YouTube removed over 5.8 million videos between October and December 2019, a newly released Google Transparency Report shows. The highest number was from the United States, at 1.1 million. Videos from India were at third place, at over 7.5 lakh.

Individual YouTube users, described as “trusted flaggers”, reported 10.9 million videos during the period. The highest number of flags were received from India. The report does not specify the number of flags received from each country; India is followed by South Korea, the United States and Brazil.

Flagged content remains live when it doesn’t violate the company’s community guidelines. Of the over 5.8 million removed videos, automated flagging systems accounted for the bulk, at 5.3 million. Users removed 3 lakh videos themselves. The remaining 2 lakh-plus were removed after flags from “trusted flaggers” (2 lakh videos), NGOs (12,000) and government agencies (36).

REASONS FOR REMOVAL

Of the videos removed, 52% were considered spam or misleading. Others were removed for reasons such as child safety issues (16%), nudity or sexual content (14% percent) and violent or graphic content (10%).

OTHER REMOVALS

During the period, YouTube removed over 2 million channels, 89% of them for spam and misleading content.

Over 540 million comments, too, were removed. Spam and misleading comments accounted for 59%, followed by hateful and abusive comments (25%).

