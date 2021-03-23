Explained: You can now walk-in for a Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi. Here’s how

On Monday, the Delhi government extended the timings for Covid-19 vaccination at all government-run hospitals and other vaccination centres. The extended timings, 9 am to 9 pm, will cater to those registering online as well as walk-ins. According to officials, the idea is to increase the number of walk-in vaccinations across the capital city.

Here’s a look at how the Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centres function.

How does one get vaccinated via the walk-in facility at the vaccination centre?

If a person has not registered online, he/she can simply walk in to the centre with an identity proof. The beneficiary will have to register themselves on the CoWin portal/ Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated at the vaccination site if there are slots available.

What documents does one needs to carry to the hospital?

The beneficiary will need to carry one identify proof document. These include Aadhaar, driving license, Voter ID card, PAN card, health insurance, official identity card issued by MPs/MLAs office, passbook issued by a bank or the post office, passport, pension documents, service identity card issued to employees by Central/State government/ public limited companies, smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour, MNREGA guarantee card, MNREGA job card, etc. The recipient can carry any one of the above mentioned documents.

How long does it take to get inoculated?

A beneficiary will be asked to wait for 30 minutes after getting inoculated to check if there is any adverse effect of the vaccine. The overall process will be completed in an hour, depending upon the number of people present at the session site.

What documentation is required for those with comorbidities and registering online?

No documents needs to be uploaded at the time of registration. Citizen in the age bracket of 45 to 59 years, can register themselves after recording confirmation of any specified comorbid conditions. You need to carry a medical certificate from any registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination, which will be verified and uploaded at the vaccination centre.

Is vaccination free at all vaccination centres?

No. Vaccination is free only at government hospitals and charged up to Rs. 250 per dose in private hospitals.