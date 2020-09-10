Explained: Work in progress on rapid, longer-lasting disinfectant

Municipal worker spray disinfectant at a house in Kankurgachi, Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Most disinfectant products take several minutes to fully sanitise surfaces, which is not practical on door handles, elevators and other surfaces with which people make frequent contact. Researchers are now developing a new disinfectant spray —rapid-acting, long-lasting and capable of instantly killing viruses, without using harsh chemicals.

The project is led by entrepreneur Christina Drake and includes researchers from the University of Central Florida. Drake, a materials science engineer, owns Kismet Technologies, a company that specialises in engineered materials and sensors for use in defence, health technologies, and automotive safety. The US National Science Foundation recently advanced a more than $250,000 grant to the new project.

The transparent film is not sticky and will not be obvious when applied to a surface. It is planned to continuously sanitise because of the regenerative nature of the nanoparticles. The disinfectant works by using cerium oxide nanoparticles, which prior research indicates could be lethal to viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2.

Source: University of Central Florida

