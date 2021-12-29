Explained: Why you may soon hear Indian music on planes and in airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has written to Indian airlines and airport operators, urging them to play Indian music on board aircraft and on airport premises. This has come after a request from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to the ministry, asking that Indian airlines play such music on their flights.

What has the government said to the airlines?

In a letter to airlines and airport operators, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that music in India began as an “integral part of socio-religious life”, and urged these entities to play Indian music on their premises.

“Music played by most of the airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, jazz in American airlines or Mozart in Austrian airlines and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East. But, Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in the flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for (being) truly proud of it,” Usha Padhee, joint secretary in the ministry, said.

What was the request that prompted the ministry’s action?

ICCR is an autonomous organisation under the Government of India, whose stated objectives are “to actively participate in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India’s external cultural relations; to foster and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries; to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people, and to develop relations with nations”.

ICCR had, through a letter on December 23, requested Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers. The letter was handed to Scindia by Rajya Sabha MP and ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Scindia had visited the headquarters of ICCR on December 23, where various suggestions, including the promotion of Indian music in flights, were made.

In its letter, ICCR wrote to Scindia: “It is extremely unfortunate that most airlines in India, both private and government owned, as well as both domestic and international, seldom, if at all, play Indian music. Our music mirrors our rich heritage and culture and it is one of the many things every Indian has a reason to be truly proud of”.

Artists and musicians including Anu Malik, Kaushal S Inamdar, Malini Awasthi, Shounak Abhisheki, Manjusha Patil K, Sanjeev Abhyankar, Rita Ganguly, and Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar were present during the meeting on December 23, and were signatories to the letter.

When do airlines play music on aircraft?

Airlines usually play standard piped music in aircraft at the time of boarding and de-boarding of passengers. Some airlines also play specially designed brand tunes or songs. A few years ago, the Tata Group-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara started playing classic rock on some of its aircraft, including Pink Floyd.