Explained: Why wildlife consumption became popular in China

China, a country of 1.4 billion people, has been the epicentre of several deadly global outbreaks — Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), bird flu, and now the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Coronaviruses such as COVID-19 are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Other diseases such as HIV, Ebola, and anthrax are also zoonotic.

According to the World Health Organisation(WHO), the SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Researchers are yet to conclude how COVID-19, which was first detected in China’s Wuhan, originated. Follow coronavirus LIVE updates here

Many believe that the reason lies in the “wet markets” dotting cities across China, a country which has 50 per cent of the world’s livestock — where fruits, vegetables, hairy crabs and butchered meat are often sold next to bamboo rats, snakes, turtles, and palm civets.

China’s wildlife

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in China, the country is one of 17 mega-biodiversity countries in the world, harbouring nearly 10% of all plant species and 14% of animals on earth. Having 6.5% of the world’s territory, the country is home to 14% of the world’s vertebrates, 20% of fish species, 13.7% of birds, 711 mammal and 210 amphibian species.

The most famous species unique to China include the giant panda, South China tiger, golden-haired monkey, and the Chinese river dolphin. Species found in other countries, such as pangolins, Asiatic elephants, Asiatic brown and black bears, Siberian tigers, Mongolian gazelles, also inhabit China.

Wild animals as food

Wildlife eating is practised across China. Animal parts are also used for medicinal purposes, with traders legally selling donkey, dog, deer, crocodile and other meat.

An important reason why wildlife consumption became popular in China is the Great Leap Forward, a disastrous economic and social campaign enforced by dictator Mao Zedong between 1958 and 1962.

While the objective of the programme was to transform China from an agrarian economy to an industrialised state, a brute implementation of maligned policies led to the deaths of an estimated 18 million to 45 million deaths due to starvation, disease, and violence.

Food shortages reigned during this era. According to a paper by Peter J Li, a researcher at the University of Houston-Downtown, “To tide over the man-made “tyranny of scarcity,” government offices, soldiers, and ordinary citizens went on a hunting spree of indiscriminate killing.” In the year 1960, 62,000 deer were wiped out in the Sichuan province, and the Mongolian gazelle was hunted to near extinction.

The practice of wildlife eating, which was originally practised by a limited number of people in southern China, spread to the rest of the country. The country went on to have the world’s largest wildlife domestication operation. Wildlife farming and trade became state-monopolised operations. In 1988, China enacted a Wildlife Protection Law, but enforcement remained poor.

Wildlife has since been a part of the country’s culinary culture. According to the South China Morning Post, the wildlife trade and consumption industry in 2017 was worth USD 74 billion, employing more than 14 million people.

