scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Explained: What Vedantu sacking employees again means for edtech startups in India

This is the second round of layoffs the firm has carried out in May after having handed pink slips to 200 academicians and assistant teachers — both contractual and full time — citing performance issues, two weeks ago.

Written by Soumyarendra Barik |
Updated: May 19, 2022 3:28:50 pm
The development means that Indian edtech firms including the likes of Vedantu, Unacademy and Lido Learning have collectively laid off more than 1,400 people in 2022.

Edtech startup Vedantu has laid off 424 employees — close to 7 per cent of its workforce of 5,900 — as the firm expects a scarcity in funding. This comes amid slowdown in global financial markets and with demand for online education starting to drop as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted across the country. This is the second round of layoffs the firm has carried out in May after having handed pink slips to 200 academicians and assistant teachers — both contractual and full time — citing performance issues, two weeks ago.

The development means that Indian edtech firms including the likes of Vedantu, Unacademy and Lido Learning have collectively laid off more than 1,400 people in 2022, a year marked by a considerable slowdown in funding available to Indian startups after a blockbuster year of capital availability last year.

Read |Edtech company Vedantu lays off over 400 employees citing ‘capital scarcity’

Why has Vedantu fired employees?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a blog post, the startup’s co-founder Vamsi Krishna said that “currently, the external environment is tough”, on the cues of geopolitical tensions led by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “impending recession fears”, and a massive correction in stocks globally, including in India. “Given this environment, capital will be scarce for upcoming quarters,” Krishna said.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...Premium
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

He also said that with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted across the country, allowing schools and offline models to open up, the growth the firm saw over the last two years of the pandemic would also get “moderated”. He termed the move as a means of “long-term sustenance”. Just eight months back, when the firm had achieved a unicorn valuation of $1 billion, it had also announced its plans to hire over 1,000 employees.

Also in Explained |Why Unacademy is foraying into offline education

How are other edtech firms faring?

If 2021 was a year of massive consolidation in the edtech space with firms like Byju’s and Unacademy acquiring smaller online learning firms by the dozens, 2022 has been a more humbling year for Indian startups in this segment. Unacademy, which was last valued at $3.4 billion, recently laid off more than 600 employees and tutors to reduce its cash burn. Earlier this year, Lido Learning shut down its business operations, leaving tutors, parents, and students in the lurch and laying off more than 200 employees in the process.

The slowdown in funding has also forced edtech firms to look for alternate revenue models. On Wednesday, Unacademy announced its foray into the offline learning space by launching its own coaching centres, offering tuition for competitive examinations.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement