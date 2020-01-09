Explained: Why US-Iran tensions will lead to longer flights, fewer seats

As for airlines that have taken longer routes to bypass the area, their planes will have to carry more fuel. (File Photo) As for airlines that have taken longer routes to bypass the area, their planes will have to carry more fuel. (File Photo)

Heightened tensions between the US and Iran has resulted in international flights becoming up to an hour longer as many airlines have decided to avoid using Iranian and Iraqi airspace. The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered American carriers to stay clear of the region, and several airlines from other countries have voluntarily decided to do the same.

Some airlines, especially from the Gulf region, and those that cannot avoid flying above the region, have cancelled many of their services.

As for airlines that have taken longer routes to bypass the area, their planes will have to carry more fuel.

This results in the aircraft getting heavier, which, in turn, could lead to the airline reducing the number of passengers it carries, and the amount of luggage travellers are allowed to take.

