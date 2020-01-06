Explained: Why Trump’s threats to target Iran’s cultural heritage constitutes war crimes

Masjed-e Jamé of Isfahan in Iran. (Source: UNESCO) Masjed-e Jamé of Isfahan in Iran. (Source: UNESCO)

Following the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the US, President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that if Iran attacked US assests in retaliation for the killing, the US would target 52 sites in Iran, some of which were “important to Iran and Iranian culture”. Trump’s tweets drew widespread condemnation in Iran and around the world. According to international law, targeting cultural heritage tantamounts to war crimes.

Why did Trump threaten to target Iran’s cultural heritage?

Trump has been deliberately stoking fires of anti-US sentiments and protests raging across Iran by issuing threats against the nation following the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, should Iran retaliate against the US in any way. On Saturday, he went one step further by issuing threats to target sites of cultural importance in Iran. It isn’t immediately clear what Trump would achieve by deliberately destroying Iran’s cultural heritage, but an Associated Press report said that the US may attempt to justify their actions by claiming that the cultural sites were being used to stockpile weapons that would potentially target US personnel and interests in the Middle East.

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Why is the targeting of cultural heritage a war crime?

The Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict is an international treaty signed at The Hague in 1954, according to which the targeting of sites of cultural heritage during armed conflict constitutes a war crime. Iran is home to one of the oldest civilisations in the world, dating as far back as 10,000 B.C. and has managed to preserve its history and heritage despite several foreign invasions over the centuries. Iran’s rich heritage and culture is an amalgamation of Arab, Turkish and South Asian cultures and some of its many contributions to the world include Shiraz wine, algebra, ice cream, the games of backgammon and polo and ‘The Canon of Medicine’, an encyclopedia in Persian that influenced modern medicine practices.

As of 2019, UNESCO has designated 24 sites in Iran as places of importance to cultural and natural heritage as defined by the UNESCO World Heritage Convention in 1972. The 1954 Hague Convention on the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict encourages member states to adopt protective measures for the safeguarding of cultural property. The US is a party to this international treaty and attacks on Iran’s cultural heritage would be a violation of the principles of this treaty.

According to UNESCO, “the Convention sets out a minimum level of protection, which all States Parties must respect in times of conflict and occupation. The Convention also requires States Parties to implement criminal sanctions for violations of the Convention and encourages States Parties to promote the Convention.” Cultural property is specifically protected under the provisions of this convention.

Article 8(2) of the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court in 1998, states that “deliberate attacks against buildings of a religious, educational, artistic, scientific or non-profit nature and against historical monuments” are considered war crimes in both international and non-international armed conflicts.

What has the US government said in response to Trump’s threats?

Following Trump’s threats, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told US-based ABC News, “We’ll behave lawfully. We’ll behave inside the system. We always have and we always will.” Pompeo added: “The American people should know that every target that we strike will be a lawful target, and it will be a target designed with a singular mission, of protecting and defending America.” In an about-turn over the weekend, Pompeo, in an interview with Fox News, denied that Trump had ever threatened to target cultural sites in Iran.

On Sunday, Trump doubled down on his threats, saying that the US had the right to “quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner” should Iran retaliate after the assassination of Soleimani. Trump told journalists: “They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way.”

How has Iran responded to Trump’s threats?

Following Trump’s statements, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, sent out tweets criticizing Trump for his unlawful threats. “A reminder to those hallucinating about emulating ISIS war crimes by targeting our cultural heritage: Through MILLENNIA of history, barbarians have come and ravaged our cities, razed our monuments and burnt our libraries. Where are they now? We’re still here, & standing tall,” said Zarif.

-Having committed grave breaches of int’l law in Friday’s cowardly assassinations, @realdonaldtrump threatens to commit again new breaches of JUS COGENS; -Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME; -Whether kicking or screaming, end of US malign presence in West Asia has begun. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 5, 2020

Iranians on social media denounced the threats and began sharing photos of their country’s iconic architectural and cultural heritage using the hashtag #IranianCulturalSites. The Twitter campaign gained momentum with social media users outside the country, who attempted to draw attention to Trump’s threats against Iran.

#IranianCulturalSites Let’s tweet storm our favourite Iranian cultural sites:

Here’s my paternal hometown Kashan.. I loved the impromptu mini-concert taking advantage of the great acoustical elements courtesy of our incomparable architecture: pic.twitter.com/OOiAhwmw3J — AtiehS (@AtiehS) January 5, 2020

8. To target 52 sites of Iranian culture would be vandalism on a mass scale for which all of humanity will suffer- western civilisation as the photos illustrate are intimately tied to Persia – #IranianCulturalSites pic.twitter.com/aHcgV6bxQc — Tam Hussein (@tamhussein) January 5, 2020

Has any individual ever been prosecuted for war crimes against cultural heritage?

The most recent case where an individual was prosecuted for war crimes involved Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, a citizen of Mali, who was found guilty by the International Criminal Court in 2016 as a co-perpetrator of war crimes for intentionally directing attacks against historic monuments and structures dedicated to religion, including nine mausoleums and one mosque in Timbuktu, Mali, in June and July 2012. The US is not a party to the International Criminal Court and Trump withdrew the US from UNESCO in 2019.

Cultural property has historically been targeted around the world during times of armed conflict. During the Second World War, the Nazis engaged in the confiscation, loot and plunder of Jewish-owned private and public property across Europe. While much of the looted and plundered property was hidden away and destroyed, restitution efforts are ongoing for what was found and salvaged. Between 1991-1992, during the Siege of Dubrovnik by the Yugoslav People’s Army, the old town of Dubrovnik was specifically targeted in an attempt to eradicate Croatian history and cultural heritage. The Croatian army in retaliation destroyed the historic Stari Mostar, an ancient bridge in the modern-day Bosnia-Herzegovina. In 2006, the International Criminal Tribunal held trials for both instances of the destruction of cultural heritage that occurred during the Siege.

In 2006, the UN and the Cambodian government established the Khmer Rouge Tribunal to prosecute the destruction of Cambodia’s cultural assets that included mosques, churches and temples along with other sites of cultural significance. In 2001, the Taliban blasted and destroyed statutes of the Buddha that had been carved into the sandstone cliffs of Bamiyan, Afghanistan between the 3rd-6th centuries CE.

Between 2014-2017, the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) deliberately targeted places of religious and cultural significance. ISIL engaged in widespread destruction of heritage sites and loot and plunder of artifacts across the region, and began selling them smugglers of conflict antiquities. In 2015, ISIL captured and subsequently began the loot and destruction of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. By the time Syrian government forces recaptured Palmyra in 2016, much of the city’s cultural heritage had been completely obliterated. For now, according to a 2016 report by The New York Times, the International Criminal Court will not be prosecuting ISIL members for war crimes of destruction of cultural property due to a shortage of resources.

The US, along with other countries around the world had fiercely condemned the destruction of cultural heritage at Bamiyan and Palmyra and hence, in this context, Trump’s threats are particularly disconcerting. It is unclear whether the US or Trump would be held accountable for war crimes should the US president follow up on his threats to target Iran’s cultural heritage. Even if the US or Trump were held accountable for war crimes, it is unlikely that the US or Trump will be prosecuted for those acts in international courts. The governments of the UK, Canada and EU states have not yet responded to Trump’s threats against Iran’s cultural heritage.

