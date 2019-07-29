Explained: Why tiger numbers are increasing in India

The four-year tiger census report, known as “Status of tigers, co-predators and prey in India”, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, shows a huge jump in tiger numbers across all landscapes in India from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967, a rise of 741 individuals in four years. In percentage terms, it works out to 33 per cent.

This has by far been the biggest increase — both in absolute numbers and in percentage population — ever since the four-yearly census was undertaken with the present scientific method involving the use of camera traps and mark capture and recapture method in 2006. That year, the number was 1,411. It rose by 295 (about 21 per cent). In 2014, the number went up to 2,226, a rise of 520 (about 30 per cent).

The biggest increase in the 2018 census has come from Madhya Pradesh, where the number rose from 308 to 526, a rise of 216 individuals, which is a massive 70 per cent rise. In Maharashtra, the number has gone up from 190 to 312, a percentage increase of about 64 per cent. Karnataka numbers have gone up by 118, from 406 to 524 (29 per cent). Uttarakhand was another state where the jump has been of over 100 tigers. There the number rose from 340 to 442 (30 per cent increase).

While most others from the total 18 tiger-bearing states of the country have registered an increase, only one state, Chhattisgarh, has dropped the numbers substantially, from 46 to 19.

Conservationists, however, prefer talking about tiger numbers in terms of landscapes since tigers keep moving in and out of states. There are five landscapes of tigers in India, namely Shivalik hills and Gangetic plains, Central Indian landscape and the Eastern Ghats, Western Ghats, North-East hills and Brahmaputra plains and Sundarbans.

Of course, the figure of 2,967 is the middle ground in the estimated range of 2,603 to 3,346 — tiger numbers are always projected in terms of a range. The figure, however, comes with a great degree of credibility since, as the report claims, 83 per cent of these individual tigers have actually been photographed by trap cameras. In 2014, this percentage was about 65.

So why have the numbers gone up so impressively? First, increased vigilance and conservation effort by the Forest Department, without which it wouldn’t have been possible. India’s tiger reserve numbers have gone up from 28 in 2006 to 50 in 2018, which means tigers have got protection on a much greater landscape over the years. This has led to a healthy increase in the core area populations. This eventually leads to migration to outside areas since the core has a limited capacity to hold a tiger population. It’s for this reason that the 2018 census has found tigers in areas they were previously not known to exist for a long time.

The tigers, however, are not so well secured outside the reserves since these areas belong to territorial and commercial forestry arms of the forest departments, whose priority is not wildlife protection. Over the years, however, there was a greater focus on protecting and monitoring tigers in these areas too, leading to a healthy increase in tiger populations there. The brightest spot in the non-protected tiger-bearing areas is the Brahmapuri division of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, that has a population of more than 40 tigers.

The other important reason is increased vigilance coupled with virtually non-existent organised poaching rackets. According to Nitin Desai of Wildlife Protection Society of India, there have been no instances of organised poaching by traditionally poaching gangs in central Indian landscapes since 2013. It must be noted that the Maharashtra Forest Department had carried out a big operation against organised poachers from Madhya Pradesh, virtually putting an end to their reign.

With increased protection, the species took it upon itself to multiply their numbers. According to Wildlife Institute of India Director V B Mathur, tigers are fast breeders when conditions are conducive. That’s the reason why tigresses with four cubs were seen living in the shrubby vegetation around Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station.

What, however, must also be considered is the greater accuracy that has been achieved over successive estimation exercises. As stated earlier, this time 83 per cent of the tigers have been actually photographed as against on previous occasions when a large number was attributable to signs of tiger presence likes scat, pugmarks etc in the on-foot survey. It means that there could be many tigers seen this time that may have eluded the surveyors last time. So it’s just that they have been noticed in the latest exercise.

There are other factors like rehabilitation of villages outside core areas in many parts of the country, leading to the availability of more inviolate space for the tigers.