Explained: Why the national games in Goa are delayed yet again

The Goa National Games, which were originally scheduled to be held in November 2016, have been postponed yet again. After numerous delays due to various reasons — ranging from state elections to overall unpreparedness — the Games organisers have expressed their inability to conduct the event in March and April, as was announced, owing to the Lok Sabha polls.

The 36th edition of the National Games was to be held at various venues in the coastal state from March 30 to April 14. They are now likely to be held in September and October, according to the Games Technical Committee chairman Mukesh Kumar.

The Games, held under the banner of Indian Olympic Association, were awarded to Goa in 2011. However, the organisers said the delays in conducting the 34th and 35th editions, held in Jharkhand and Kerala respectively, affected their preparations as well.

It must be recalled that the previous multi-discipline event held in Goa — the Lusofonia Games, an event for Portuguese-speaking regions — was also mired in several delays and controversies. For the National Games, Goa had set aside a budget of Rs 400 crore. They had also requested the central government to sanction Rs 225 crore for the event.

The Games were supposed to have 37 sports, making it the biggest-ever in terms of number of disciplines and athletes. However, two sports – shooting and cycling – were to be held in New Delhi due to the lack of facilities in Goa.

Whether the revised dates will force a change in programme is not yet known. It also remains to be seen if the country’s top athletes will compete in the Games, since September and October will be crucial months for most as several World Championship and 2020 Olympics qualifying events will be held around the same time.

