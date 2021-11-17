Explained: Why the government has allowed in-flight meals in shorter flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed meals to be served on board flights shorter than two hours and distribution of newspapers and magazines in flights having undone most of the restrictions imposed on air travel at the time of May 2020 reopening of domestic flights.

Why has the government allowed meals?

Service of in-flight meals was already allowed on domestic flights of longer than two hours but was prohibited on shorter flights in order to ensure that service is provided to alternatively seated passengers. Now, meals will be served on shorter flights as well. According to an official order, the government said that it has reviewed guidelines pertaining to air travel on account of reduction in Covid19 caseload.

What are the other relaxations provided in air travel?

Distribution of magazines and in-flight reading material that was also prohibited to prevent surface transmission and touch points inside a flight has been allowed. With these relaxations, the government has relaxed most of the rules put in place while resuming flights, including removal of the cap on capacity that can be deployed by airlines on domestic routes. Fare restrictions that were imposed last year are the only major restrictions that continue to remain.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

How is domestic air travel shaping up?

The first 15 days of the month of November saw 49.23 lakh passengers fly on domestic routes, and this was the highest number recorded in the first 15 days of a month since the resumption of domestic flights in May 2020. Aviation industry executives have said they are optimistic about the demand momentum picking up going ahead, especially with growing vaccination numbers and reducing travel restrictions by states and local authorities.