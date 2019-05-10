Explained: Why Sukhbir Badal has vowed action against sacrilege culprits

Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that as Shiromani Akali Dal president he wishes the Almighty may “wipe out the entire khandan (clan)” of not only those who are behind the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib but also of those who indulged in “cheap politics” over the issue.

SAD continues to battle the sacrilege taint as Sikh organisations make it an election issue, primarily in Bathinda and Ferozepur, the constituencies where Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal are in the fray.

Sikh bodies have been targeting the Badal family on the issue of sacrilege. They scaled up their agitation earlier this week by marching from Bargari in Faridkot district to Badal in Muktsar district — the native village of the SAD chief. In a cavalcade of hundreds of vehicles, the Sikhs showed up outside the palatial residence of Badal and lodged a strong protest. They aired speeches asking Badal to come out of his residence to explain his position.

So, what is the sacrilege issue?

Torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found scattered in Bargari village of Faridkot district on October 12, 2015. This was days after posters, purportedly made by Dera Sacha Sauda followers, used derogatory language against Sikhs, daring them to stop the sacrilege of the holy scripture stolen from Burj Jawhar Singh Wala in Bargari.

Sikh organisations lodged protests days later, and on October 14, 2015, during a police action, two protesters were killed in firing. This fueled more anger against the then SAD-BJP coalition government.

In the days leading to sacrilege and police firing, SAD-controlled Akal Takht issued a controversial pardon — which was later revoked under pressure from the Sikh community — to Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with alleged blasphemy committed by him in May 2007 where he had allegedly parodied tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh.

What did the Badal government do after that?

Faced with massive protests across the state, the Badal government removed Sumedh Singh Saini as DGP, replacing him with Suresh Arora. Sukhbir Badal announced a Rs 1 crore reward for anyone with information about the perpetrators of sacrilege.

A Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed which recommended registration of a murder case against the unidentified.

The Badal government also constituted a Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice Jora Singh (retd), which submitted its report in June 2016. Among its observations, the Commission indicted police for firing on peaceful protestors.

This report was not made public, nor its recommendation adhered to, largely.

What happened when Congress formed the government?

The Amarinder Singh government has trashed the Justice Jora Singh (retd) Commission report and constituted a new Commission headed by Justice Ranjit Singh (retd).

Beginning June 1, a protest sit-in, called by Bargari Insaf Morcha led by parallel jathedar of Akal Takht appointed in November 2015 ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ Dhian Singh Mand, began in Bargari demanding action against perpetrators of sacrilege and police firing, besides a few other issues.

After drawing considerable traction for about six months, the morcha ended on a controversial note with another key leader Baljit Singh Daduwal, the parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, raising questions over lifting the morcha.

During the morcha, Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission submitted his report which was tabled in Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

What did the report say and what were its repercussions?

The report indicted former Punjab CM Badal while referring to the calls exchanged between him, the DGP, the local MLA and Faridkot deputy commissioner relating to an incident in Kotkapura, which was the precursor to the Behbal Kalan police firing in which two agitators were killed.

Police had used force in Kotkapura to disperse agitators on the morning of October 14, before it fired on another set of protestors in Behbal Kalan later in the day.

With Badal’s name appearing in the Commission’s report, the Sikh bodies got more ammo to demand action against him.

A five-member SIT of Punjab Police was subsequently formed. The team arrested a couple of top police officers who were in action at the time. It also questioned Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Badals have trashed both the Commission of Inquiry and the SIT, particularly the face of SIT, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

What was the latest spin in the case?

On a complaint filed by SAD Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral, the Election Commission has temporarily transferred Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh out of the SIT till the Lok Sabha elections are over.

Sikh bodies reacted angrily to this, alleging that SAD got the IG removed using its clout with alliance partner BJP in the Centre — a charge SAD categorically denies.