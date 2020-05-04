Explained: Why states are so keen about excise duty on liquor

States’ revenue comprises broadly two categories — tax revenue and non-tax revenue. Tax revenue is again divided into two categories: state’s own tax revenue and share in Central taxes. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) States’ revenue comprises broadly two categories — tax revenue and non-tax revenue. Tax revenue is again divided into two categories: state’s own tax revenue and share in Central taxes. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

With lockdown restrictions being eased with the extension that started Monday, liquor shops reopened in several parts of the country. The move has come as a respite for the state governments which were struggling to fill their coffers as economic activities came to a standstill due to nation-wide lockdown and leaving their revenue sources dry. Manufacturing and sale of liquor is one of the important sources of revenue for states.

Liquor contributes a considerable amount to exchequers of all states and Union Territories except Gujarat and Bihar which have prohibited sales. Generally, states levy excise duty on the manufacturing and sale of liquor. However, some states like Tamil Nadu also impose Value Added Tax (VAT). Besides, they also charge special fees on imported foreign liquors, transport fee and label & brand registration charges. A few states like Uttar Pradesh have imposed “special duty on liquor” to collect funds for special purpose such as maintenance of stray cattle.

‘State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2019-20’, a report published by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2019, shows that State Excise Duty on alcohol accounts for around 10-15 per cent of Own Tax Revenue of a majority of states. In fact, State Excise Duties on liquor is the second or third biggest contributor to State’s Own Tax revenue after the Sales Tax (Now GST). This is the reason that states had always wanted to keep liquor out of the purview of the GST.

What states earn from excise on liquor

The RBI report shows that during 2019-20 all the 29 states and two UTs (Delhi and Puducherry) had budgeted an amount of Rs 1,75,501.42 crore from state excise duty on liquor — 16 per cent higher than Rs 1,50,657.95 crore collected during 2018-19.

On an average, states collected about Rs 12,500 crore per month from excise on liquor in 2018-19, which went to about Rs 15,000 crore per month in 2019-20 and it was further expected to go beyond Rs 15,000 crore per month in current financial year. But that was before the lockdown happened.

“Uttar Pradesh collected a monthly average amount of Rs 2,500 crore from liquor in the last financial year and we hope get about Rs 3,000 crore in the current financial year,” said a top official with UP Government.

The top five states for excise duty

As there is a time lag in the state’s revenue data, full year figures are available only up to financial year 2018-19. During that period, the top states when it came to revenue from excise duty on liquor were Uttar Pradesh (Rs 25,100 crore), Karnataka (Rs 19,750 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 15,343.08 crore), West Bengal (Rs 10,554.36 crore) and Telangana (Rs 10,313.68 crore). State-wise figures are not available for the amount collected as VAT and special fees on import for foreign liquors.

Uttar Pradesh’s higher numbers are because the state has excise duty on both manufacture and sale of liquor. It does not collect VAT separately unlike the other states such as Tamil Nadu. The amount collected as VAT in other state does not reflect in the Excise duty collections.

Both Bihar and Gujarat have prohibited liquor. But while Bihar had zero revenue from liquor during 2018-19 and 2019-20, Gujarat raked in a negligible amount. Andhra Pradesh too had announced the prohibition of alcohol consumption last year; however, the sale of the liquor has been allowed with ‘prohibition tax’ from Monday.

What is State Excise?

State Excise is levied mainly on liquor and other alcohol-based items. The revenue receipts comes mainly from commodities such as country spirits, country fermented liquors, malt liquor, liquor, foreign liquors and spirits, commercial and denatured spirits and medicated wines, medicinal and toilet preparations containing alcohol, opium etc, opium, hemp and other drugs, Indian made foreign liquors, spirits and sales to canteen stores depots (CSD). Besides, a considerable amount comes from licences, fine and confiscations of alcohol products.

What are the other sources of state’s revenue?

States’ revenue comprises broadly two categories — tax revenue and non-tax revenue. Tax revenue is again divided into two categories: state’s own tax revenue and share in Central taxes. State’s own tax revenue comprises mainly three principal sources: taxes on income (agricultural income tax and taxes on professions, trades, callings and employment), taxes on property and capital transactions (Land Revenue, Stamps and Registration Fees, Urban Immovable Property Tax), and taxes on commodities and services (Sales Tax, State Sales Tax/VAT, Central Sales Tax, Surcharge on Sales Tax, Receipts of Turnover Tax, Other Receipts, State Excise, Taxes on Vehicles, Taxes on Goods and Passengers, Taxes and Duties on Electricity, Entertainment Tax, State GST, and Other Taxes and Duties).

According to the RBI study, in 2019-20, SGST had the highest share of 43.5 per cent in the State’ Own Tax Revenue, followed by Sale Tax 23.5 per cent (mainly on petroleum products which are out of the GST), State Excise 12.5 per cent and Taxes on Property and Capital Transactions 11.3 per cent.

