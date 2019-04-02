Explained: Why smart people often act silly

The most intelligent minds have been known to make stupid decisions. “As a rule, I have found that the greater brain a man has, and the better he is educated, the easier it has been to mystify him,” the magician Harry Houdini told the author Arthur Conan Doyle.

Advertising

This is the argument that science writer David Robson makes in his new book — smart people are not only just as prone to making mistakes as everyone else; they may be even more susceptible to them.

The Intelligence Trap: Why Smart People Do Stupid Things and How to Make Wiser Decisions is packed with research, historical case studies, and stories.

In an article in Australian Finance Review describing his book, Robson cites the example of Conan Doyle, who used to visit mediums, and Houdini, who tried to convince him that these were tricksters. Conan Doyle then came up with a theory that his friend must be a paranormal being, Robson writes. As The Guardian points out in its review, there is evidence that smarter people may sometimes be more vulnerable to certain ideas, since their greater brainpower allows them to rationalise their incorrect beliefs.

Advertising

In addition to examples of this, The Intelligence Trap also comes with practical advice. Robson shows how to build a cognitive toolkit to avoid mistakes and protect against misinformation and fake news. “For any issue that strikes at the core of who we are, greater brainpower may simply serve to preserve that identity at the expense of the truth. This new understanding of misinformation should change the way we go about debunking falsehoods,” The Guardian review says.

Don’t miss from Explained: Why it is important to count India’s chickens (and cows)