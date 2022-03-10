Explained: Why sitting corporators are deserting ruling BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad

On Wednesday, two corporators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned from the party in an exodus of sorts which was triggered three weeks ago. So far, six corporators have resigned from the BJP. And more are likely to follow suit.

Corruption charges

Those who have resigned so far—including Vasant Borate, Tushar Kamthe, Maya Barne, Chanda Lokhande, Ravi Landge and Sanjay Newale—have accused leaders of their own party of indulging in corruption in civic works. They have minced no words in expressing their anger against the way the party has ruled. Be it the smart city work undertaken by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Ltd or the development work undertaken by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the corporators have alleged corruption to the tune of crores of rupees. They have alleged that contractors close to certain BJP leaders have been favoured as they were repeatedly getting the civic development works.

Dictatorial attitude

Not just corruption, the corporators are also apparently miffed at the dictatorial attitude of the party MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge, who is also the BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president. The corporators have alleged that both the leaders were hindering their attempts to get developmental work done in their respective wards. “Though our own party MLAs put hurdles, I got the work done by using my own skills with the civic administration,” Tushar Kamthe told The Indian Express after resigning from the BJP.

The corporators alleged that BJP MLAs were running the party as if it was their private fiefdom. “We are not even allowed to raise our voice in the civic general body meeting. The questions which I wanted to raise regarding the development work in my area were shot down by the mayor who is the presiding officer,” said Maya Barne. The corporators alleged that the party MLAs and some leaders are trying to claim the credit even for the work they are implementing in their respective areas. “They are trying to project their own image while trying to undermine our,” said Kamthe.

Denied key posts

Though the corporators are claiming that corruption and dictatorial attitude of the BJP MLAs and leaders was mainly responsible for their exit, party leaders said these corporators wanted key posts for themselves and after they left after they were denied these. “We have around 80 corporators. We cannot satisfy each and every corporator as they are only a handful of key posts. Since these people did not get the posts, they have left,” said a BJP leader.

Bhosari corporator Ravi Landge was eyeing the standing committee chairman’s post for five years. After he was denied the post last year, he already submitted his resignation from the standing committee before finally quitting the party on Wednesday. “Those who came from outside the BJP are being given key posts. While people like me, whose family served the BJP for years and was instrumental in the rise of the party, have been repeatedly given the raw deal,” said Landge after quitting.

NCP’s tit for tat strategy

The opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was ousted from power by the BJP in 2017 in a landslide victory, has upped the ante ahead of the civic elections. In the 2017 election, the NCP lost power to the BJP. Only 36 of its corporators were elected whereas the BJP rose from less than two-digit number to 77 corporators. The main reason behind the BJP’s rise was its all-out bid to “import” sitting NCP corporators. The BJP succeeded in roping over 40 NCP corporators before the 2017 elections, which paid huge dividends as the party grabbed power in PCMC for the first time in its history. The NCP seems to have learnt its lesson and has decided to do a tit for tat. “We are going to rope in as many as 25 BJP corporators. They snatched our corporators in 2017 and now it is time to give it back to them,” said NCP leader Yogesh Behl.

BJP puts on brave front

While the NCP has already snatched six of its corporators and threatened to take the figure to 25, the BJP remains unfazed. “If the NCP is saying that it will snatch 25 of our corporators, we are not sitting idle. We are in touch with 10 NCP and two Shiv Sena corporators. All of them will join us during one function unlike the NCP which is roping our corporators, one by one,” said Namdeo Dhake, BJP House leader in PCMC. Though the BJP has suffered a jolt after the exit of 6 corporators, the party says it has enough alternatives. “If one corporator is leaving the party, we have four to five alternatives to them. Our party has dime a dozen leaders. However, our efforts will continue to persuade the corporators to stay put,” says Mahesh Landge, BJP president, Pimpri-Chinchwad.