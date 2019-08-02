Explained: Why Shiv Sena, BJP, NCP are planning state-wide ‘yatras’ ahead of Maharashtra polls

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections draw near, top political figures in the state have hit the streets early with statewide “yatras” that are, in effect, pre-campaign mobilisation of supporters heralding a long poll season.

The Shiv Sena was the early bird with a Jan Ashirwad Yatra fronted by Yuva Sena chief and party scion Aaditya Thackeray. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis followed with his own month-long Maha Janadesh Yatra which began Thursday.

The NCP too has planned its own “Shiv Swarajya Yatra” which will begin from August 6 and will be led by actor-turned Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe.

Maharashtra’s present political dynamics is such that in spite of being allies, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena are not above oneupmanship. The manner in which they are racing each other to reach voters suggests that neither party is taking the alliance for granted.

On the other hand, the NCP, which has faced large scale desertions in the past fortnight, has announced the yatra with the aim of boosting the morale of its cadre – especially its youth wing which has been given the responsibility of making the event a success.

None of the three parties are, however, willing to describe their roadshows as mobilisation for the elections.

Aaditya Thackeray claims that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is to thank people who voted for the party in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He is also consolidating his position as the second most important leader after his father Uddhav Thackeray and has signaled a tectonic shift in how he wants to run the party.

The Thackerays have, until now, preferred working in the shadows and held themselves back from taking active part in electoral politics or ministerial positions. Aaditya is preparing to take the electoral plunge – the first time a Thackeray will be doing so. He has not denied that he is interested in a future chief ministership. He has been most vocal in saying that a future BJP-Shiv Sena government should be led by a Sena chief minister. The yatra has given him greater visibility.

Taking for granted that it will win the coming election, Fadnavis is using his yatra to consolidate his position as the undisputable head of the party in the state. Fadnavis has claimed that “the yatra is akin to a pilgrimage keeping in mind the service of people as our central goal.”

In contrast to the high-profile political leaders heading the Sena and BJP yatras, the NCP yatra will be led by a new face – Amol Kolhe. The party has decided that a younger face of should be at the helm.

Kolhe has made a name for himself among Marathi audiences after playing the role of Marathi warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, and his son Sambhaji in Marathi television serials. Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendent of Shivaji, will also be a key speaker during the entire yatra headed by Kolhe.

The usage of Shiv Swarajya, which is associated with Shivaji, as a motif of the yatra, is seen as an attempt to once again woo the Maratha support and ensure the consolidation of youth behind the party.