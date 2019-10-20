Explained: Why Rohit Sharma has been a hit as a Test opener

With three hundreds in four innings, including a double hundred, the fears of Rohit Sharma failing in his opener-avatar in Tests seem grossly misplaced. Far from it, the ploy seems to be a masterstroke, at least in the subcontinent.

The approach

Even in the 50-over version, Rohit these days sticks to a pattern: watchful start, steady acceleration, and the final flourish. To an extent, he adheres to the same philosophy in Test matches too. For instance, during his double hundred in Ranchi, he scored just 20 runs in the first 50 balls that he faced. With the new ball seaming around, he was wary to not play at deliveries that he did not need to.

Anything even marginally on the fourth-fifth stump line, he left, unlike in the past where he had the tendency to “feel” the ball from the crease quite early in the innings. Not any longer. Anything into his body, he has been getting behind the line of the ball and defending.

With a tightened defence and improved temperament — the latter more crucial — Rohit has become tough to dislodge once he has negotiated the initial phase at the crease. And unlike in the past, he no longer offers the fielding side too many chances either.

Streak of discipline

Quite often in his past outings in Tests, Rohit had the proclivity to play one stroke too many after he’d got a start. While it worked perfectly in ODIs, the instinct resulted in a lot of unfulfilled starts in Tests. But Rohit has meticulously ironed out these flaws. It has not hindered his stroke-making, but he doesn’t try to manufacture ambitious strokes — and he no longer succumbs to a craving to demolish bowlers.

Rather, he waits for the loose ball, even marginally erring ones, and latches on to them. This feature of his game too, is an off-shoot of the modified approach in the 50-over game. Marginally full, he’ll drive, trifle short, he’ll pull. Outside the off-stump, he’ll murder; into the body, he’ll defend. As the commentator’s cliche goes, the margin for error is minuscule.

Ruthless to spinners

Few contemporary batsmen are as evolved or nuanced in the art of six-hitting as Rohit, a feature of his game that even Virat Kohli envies. It’s an aspect that has been missing among India’s batsmen, more so against spinners. Nothing upsets the latter more than seeing batsmen step out and smear them over the ropes. It is undisputed that there are exceptional players of spin around, like Cheteshwar Pujara, but no one has quite demoralised spinners as Rohit has done. In Vizag, he tore Dane Piedt and Keshav Maharaj apart, and they never quite recovered from the battering.

Man of many strokes

The sheer range of Rohit’s strokeplay is so spectacular that it’s difficult for bowlers to set a field or plan his dismissal. He has his favourite shots and areas of course, like the cover drive and cover region, or the pull and an arc between fine leg and mid-wicket, but he’s also someone who has two shots, if not more, for the same ball.