Explained: Why rising water levels threaten Maharashtra’s age-old Lonar lake and nearby structures

The water level at the Lonar lake has risen by about four metres since 2022. This rise threatens to change the pH level of this highly alkaline lake — damaging its ecology — and submerge nearby temples at the same site.

Written by: Soham Shah
5 min readPuneFeb 1, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Lonar lakeThe Lonar lake is inside a 1.88 km-diameter crater of the same name in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. Wikimedia Commons
Make us preferred source on Google

Maharashtra’s famous Lonar lake, formed by a meteorite impact tens of thousands of years ago, is facing a threat — from its own rising water level.

Multiple ancient temples at the site of the lake, such as the Kamalja Devi Temple, also face the threat of completely being submerged. The Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter in late January.

But why would rising water levels be a threat to the lake itself? The Indian Express explains.

About Lonar lake

Lonar lake is a saline and highly alkaline lake inside a 1.88 km-diameter crater of the same name in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. The crater, formed by a meteorite impact, has been declared a National Geo-heritage site by the Union government. According to the Geological Survey of India, it is the largest basaltic impact crater in the world. It is also a Ramsar site, a conservation status conferred by International Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

Researchers estimating the age of the crater have come up with widely contrasting numbers. A group led by Adam Maloof of Princeton University in 2010 suggested a maximum age of 12,000 years for the impact event. A team led by Fred Jourdan of Curtin University of Technology in 2011 estimated the crater to be as old as 5.7 lakh years.

Various studies say that the pH value of water in the lake is around 10. Any value above 7 is alkaline. This means the lake is uninhabitable for most species. Only specific species that are able to survive in extreme conditions are present in the lake, giving it a unique ecology.

This is where the key issue lies. A rise in water levels could change the pH value and alter the ecology of the region.

Rising water levels 

Story continues below this ad

The lake is fed by multiple streams but has no stream outlet, according to Maloof’s research paper. This means that the only loss of water at the lake happens due to evaporation. However, the current increase in water levels was not sudden.

In total, the water level at the lake has risen by about four metres since 2022, says Chetan Rathod, Assistant Conservator of Forests at Akola. A strong monsoon season in 2025 led to a more dramatic increase in water level in the past few months leading to the Kamalja Devi Temple being partially submerged two meters underwater.

Superintending Archaeologist Arun Malik of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) told The Indian Express that there are 15 ASI-protected temples at the lower rim of the lake. Nine of these have been partially or completely submerged, according to the High Court order.

Why has the water level risen? 

Geologist Ashok Tejankar, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and originally from the Lonar region, was roped in to diagnose the issue. He visited the site in January.

Story continues below this ad

He told The Indian Express: “From the last 10 to 15 years, on the surface people have constructed a number of water management structures like borewells, dugwells, and percolation dams. The borewells are dug 600-700 feet deep and these have led to recharge of lower aquifers along with the dams. The water then flows underground from the lower aquifers to the lake, increasing its water levels ”

The monsoon in 2025, when over 100 millimetres of rainfall took place in three hours, also exposed bedrock of the streams and increased percolation, further contributing to the recharge of the lower aquifers, he said.

Tejankar said that even though the issue of rising water levels was known for the past many years, government authorities ignored it and no preventive action was taken. “Why has the government now taken action or why is there different news? It is there because the temple is now submerged,” he said.

Lonar lake The submerged Kamalja Temple at Lonar lake on January 28. Photo: Arun Malik of ASI

The solution

Story continues below this ad

Malik said that the ASI’s priority is protecting the Kamalja temple and it will start the construction of a “gabion wall” as a temporary precautionary measure to keep the temple safe from rising water. A gabion wall is a retaining structure composed of stacked, wire mesh cages filled with rocks or concrete.

Tejankar recommends that as a temporary solution, water from incoming springs must be diverted or lifted from the surface of the lake. In the long term, a geological and geo-hydrological survey must be carried out. This survey would identify the lower aquifers and the recharge zone, which would enable treatment and cementing of the area.

As the lake is located in Lonar Wildlife Sanctuary, under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, water cannot be diverted to or from such a region without appropriate permissions in consent with the state government, said forest conservator Rathod. He said, “We are checking how we can do it in the easiest way and various other agencies are also involved in this effort.”

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Kevin Warsh
Why Supreme Court made menstrual hygiene a fundamental right and what schools must provide
The top court directed the Centre and states to ensure free sanitary napkins and functional toilets in all schools. Abhinav Saha
Udit Misra writes: Why the Economic Survey has upped India's potential growth rate
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Why Indian automakers are facing rising tariff walls, from Mexico to South Africa 
Higher tariffs could fundamentally undermine the value proposition of Indian cars: affordability combined with decent quality and fuel efficiency. Gajendra Yadav
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, PM Modi tells Arab leaders
Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal deficit, Tax to GDP ratio, GDP growth, Indian economy, Indian economic growth, Budget, annual Budget, Indian express news, current affairs
New debt-GDP fiscal anchor will likely open space for higher capex
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Tabu had opened up about not ever meeting her father or using his name
Tabu on why she chose never to meet her father or use his surname: 'I have no memories of him, not curious about him'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
orry
Are you watching Orry’s ‘feud’ with the Ali Khan family? The joke isn’t on him, it’s on us
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Advertisement
Must Read
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Former Mumbai spinner Harmeet Singh returns for a redemption at Wankhede Stadium — in USA jersey at the T20 World Cup
Harmeet Singh T20 World Cup
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
EXPRESS OPINION
Are you watching Orry’s ‘feud’ with the Ali Khan family? The joke isn’t on him, it’s on us
orry
How to raise a boy | I see my sons’ gentleness as essential rebellion against the 'manosphere'
masculinity, manosphere
Tavleen Singh writes: Weakening India with hatred
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement