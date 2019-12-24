Explained: Why Punjab teachers say state govt’s ‘Mission Shat Pratishat’ is wishful thinking

There are 19,124 government schools in Punjab where nearly 26 lakh students are enrolled. As per the data with the government, a total of 1,11,576 teachers are employed at these schools. (below) the Mission Shat Pratishat logo. (Source: PTI/Express) There are 19,124 government schools in Punjab where nearly 26 lakh students are enrolled. As per the data with the government, a total of 1,11,576 teachers are employed at these schools. (below) the Mission Shat Pratishat logo. (Source: PTI/Express)

The Punjab Education Department recently launched Mission Shat Pratishat to achieve 100 per cent result in classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 of government schools. The examination will be conducted by the Punjab School Education Board in another three months. The department has coined a slogan: “Asambhav Nu Sambhav Banaiye, Shatpratishat Natija Liyaiye’ (Make impossible possible and secure 100 per cent results). The Indian Express explains if this is possible especially at a time when nearly 20 per cent seats of teachers in government schools are lying vacant.

What is the total number of government schools and teachers in Punjab?

There are 19,124 government schools in Punjab, including 12,854 primary, 2,661 middle, 1,738 high and 1871 senior secondary schools. A total of 23.78 lakh students are studying in the state-run schools. They include 10.94 lakh in primary schools, 1.41 lakh in middle schools, 3.06 lakh in high schools and 8.36 lakh in senior secondary schools. As per the data with the government, a total of 1,11,576 teachers are employed at these schools. They include 39,905 in primary schools, 11,173 in middle schools, 18,395 in high and 42,103 teachers in senior secondary schools.

Besides, there are more than two lakh students in the pre-primary classes in the government schools. The teachers employed for mostly primary and middle classes have been tasked with taking care of such students. This puts the effective strength of students in state run schools at more than 26 lakh.

According to the education department, the government schools needs 1.40 to 1.50 lakh teachers to fill the vacant seats.

When was Mission Shat Pratishat launched and what is the motive behind it?

The Mission Shat Pratishat was launched in September by the Punjab education department with the aim to further improve the results as compared to last year when the government schools had pipped their private counterparts in terms of pass percentage in the 10th and 12th board examinations by securing 76.49 per cent and 80.58 per cent, respectively. The pass percentage of the government school students of class 10 and 12 had further improved to 85.66 per cent and 84.33 per cent, respectively, after moderation under which all the students were awarded extra grace marks. (Such a decision can be taken by the board authorities in certain circumstances).

What do teachers say about the Mission?

The teachers while appreciating the move termed it a wishful thinking saying that there are hundreds of government schools, mostly primary and middle, that do not have enough teaching staff. “What about such schools where we don’t have enough teachers? What about their results,” asked a teacher.

Kuldip Singh Daurka, general secretary, Punjab Government Teachers Union, said in Nawanshahr district alone, schools are facing 20 per cent staff shortage. “Still we are working hard. We are holding extra classes in schools where there is shortage of teachers. It seems our government feels that appointing adequate number of teachers in each school would lead to extra financial burden, but we believe that it would be an excellent investment in nation building exercise,” Daurka said, adding that as per the data procured by their union, the government schools need at least 1.40 lakh teachers.

Instead of focusing on “smart schools, the government must focus on having adequate number of teachers in every school”, he added.

What efforts are being made by the department at the ground to achieve this target?

Mission Shat Pratishat is a well thought of plan and is being executed in proper manner so that it yields the desired result, a senior education department official said.

First, the simplified material of each and every subject to make the teaching-learning process easy, interesting and effective, have been prepared by a team of dedicated teachers. Second, the e-content of syllabus for different classes as well subjects have been prepared. Third, to execute the e-content at the grass root level, the Smart Class Rooms have been set up in several government schools along with LED projectors and teachers have been provided the technical know-how to operate the system with the help of teams of Parho Punjab, Parhao Punjab.

Practical examinations for different subjects have been introduced. For instance, for English, practical examination will test listening and speaking skills. Audio clips are being provided to the school teachers for the purpose. Language Labs have been set up in schools. Practice Sheets have been provided to the students. For Social Studies, Wednesday has been fixed as “Map Day” to provide practical knowledge on the maps. There is a uniformity in the activities across the state.

Micro planning is being done. The progress report of each and every student is being analyzed. The subject wise list of each class is being prepared on the basis of three categories – students who have got less than 40 per cent, between 40 and 60 per cent and more than 80 per cent in in-house examinations. The progress is being monitored consistently and the plan is being devised to bring in improvement.

WhatsApp groups of teachers, students, and parents by different subject teachers have been formed to ensure proper coordination as well as sharing of good practices.

The teachers and students are being sensitised about the structure of the question papers through Edusat (Education Satelite). Model question papers have been prepared for every subject and students are being made to solve them.

The government school teachers have voluntarily been taking extra classes not only during working days but also on Sundays and holidays.

The officials of the education department, the Parho Punjab, and Zila Shikhiya Sudhar team members have been visiting schools to motivate, advise and remind the school heads, teachers and students of the goal.

