Explained: Why President Trump walked out of a 60 Minutes interview

US President Trump last Tuesday stormed out of an interview bickered with veteran journalist Leslie Stahl was recording with him for the popular American television programme ‘60 Minutes’. On Sunday, the CBS network aired the entire segment, but a short clip that shows the US President abruptly ending the recording and walking away has been viewed over 6.6 million times.

This was Trump's epic meltdown on 60 Minutes and it was even worse than reported. Trump literally ran away because he didn't like the questions. pic.twitter.com/48Xu2TiI1o — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 26, 2020

In the clip, Trump was visibly irritated with Stahl’s line of questioning and the testy exchange ended with the president cutting short the interview.

Trump vs 60 Minutes

Last Tuesday, Trump agreed to sit down for an interview with Stahl, a reporter for the CBS network’s widely popular ‘60 Minutes’ show since 1991, and who has done televised interviews with Trump since his election in 2016. Trump’s interview was to be followed by one with Vice-President Mike Pence, also to be taken by Stahl, and the two recordings were to be released on Sunday along with same-format interviews of Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris taken by another reporter.

When Trump and Stahl began the interview, the mood was conciliatory, but things heated up as the journalist brought up topics such as the country’s coronavirus response, healthcare and racial strife. Then, after about 45 minutes of filming, Trump said, “Well, I think we have enough. I think we have enough of an interview here. OK? That’s enough. Let’s go. Let’s go,” and cut short the next “walk and talk” section of the interview that was planned with Stahl outside the White House building.

Stahl then directly proceeded to interview Vice-President Pence; this recording proceeded without interruption.

After leaving the interview, Trump took to Twitter, saying, “I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about…”

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

“…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!” Trump continued, referring to his Democratic rival. Trump even went on to post a 6-second clip of Stahl on Twitter, and said, “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come.”

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

The official video released by CBS News, however, contradicts the President’s claim, and shows Stahl wearing a mask when she met him.

Then on Thursday, Trump carried out his threat, and posted a video of the interview that he had taped to his blog and Facebook channel. “Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s’,” the Facebook video description says.

Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA https://t.co/ETDJzMQg8X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

The CBS network reacted by issuing a statement that called Trump’s decision to release the video “unprecedented”, and defended Stahl, calling her “one of the premier correspondents in America”.

CBS News Statement: The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. (1/4) — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 22, 2020

The testy exchange, the full coverage of which has been made available on the CBS website, comes less than 10 days before the November 3 election, in which opinion polls are predicting a win for Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden.

