Explained: Why allowing podium protests by athletes at CWG is a boost for activism

At the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, home athlete Cathy Freeman held the aboriginal flag and the Australian flag over her head during her victory lap of the 400 metres. This was six years before winning the gold at Sydney Olympics where she also lit the flame.

It remains an enduring image, but her choice to identify with her roots at a big sporting stage didn’t go down well with Australia’s chef de mission. This is what Arthur Tunstall had said: “She should have carried the Australian flag first up, and (we should have) not seen the Aboriginal flag at all,” he had told the media. Such prejudiced views, like the one Tunstall held, no longer have a place in the Commonwealth Games.

On Wednesday, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) gave athletes the freedom to take a stand on issues close to their heart, including displaying an aboriginal flag, by announcing the Athlete Advocacy Guiding Principles. So how does it empower athletes at this year’s Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham in July-August?

Are podium protests, like American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos did against racial discrimination at the 1968 Olympics Games, allowed?

Athletes in Birmingham will be allowed to raise a hand on the podium to highlight racial issues like Black Lives Matter or any other social justice issues. Use of the podium, when the focus of broadcasters and the spectators is on the medal ceremony, to raise their voice is the biggest boost for athletes who believe in activism. They can also wear armbands, badges or a piece of clothing when on the podium to highlight issues, including those about human rights. They can take a knee when they line up on the track or before a bout. Raising an aboriginal flag or a pride flag for example will not be scoffed upon during a victory lap. They are also free to speak to the press on social issues and do the same via social media.

Do the Commonwealth Games run the risk of mixing sport and politics by allowing athletes to raise issues?

Athletes have to stick to racial, gender, human rights and social justice causes. So an athlete is not being encouraged to wear a T-shirt which says ‘Justice for Ukraine’. Protests against a country, a particular person or an organisation are not allowed, which means messages against politicians like Russian president Vladimir Putin or US president Joe Biden are not permitted. A gesture to highlight China’s alleged crimes against the Uyghur population in the north-western region of Xinjiang could be seen as being ‘against a country’ but falls under the category of human rights.

What else should athletes be mindful of?

It is learnt that any comments which fall under the category of hate speech, a hate symbol or making gestures which are used by hate groups are not allowed. Doing anything which insults a national flag or verbal protests on a podium are also not in line with the guiding principles of the Commonwealth Games.

So what are the key differences between how athletes are allowed to protest at the Olympics and the CWG?

Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, to which changes were made before last year’s Tokyo Olympics to give athletes more scope to protest, laid down how athletes could express their views. The big difference between Birmingham 2022 and Tokyo 2020 is that athletes were not allowed to protest on the podium during the Summer Games. At Birmingham they can. Rule 50.2 states that ‘expressions are not permitted’ during official ceremonies, including medal ceremonies and opening and closing ceremonies’. The Rule also disallows any form of protest during competition on the field of play and in the Olympic village. However, the Rule allows for athletes to express their views prior to the start of competition on the field of play, in mixed zones, during interviews, at team meetings and through social media channels.

However, in Tokyo, and later in Beijing, athletes could have been subject to IOC’s disciplinary proceedings if they tried to target people, organisations or countries or an athlete was disruptive.

What is the philosophy of the CGF?

The voices coming out from the Commonwealth Games Federation are in favour of empowering athletes to take a stand against racial and social injustices. This has also been necessitated as the Commonwealth itself — with its colonial past — searches for relevance in modern times. CGF president Dame Louise Martin said, “It is the belief of the CGF that athlete advocacy and activism humanises, rather than politicises sport. We want to encourage the positive, not police the negative.”

Rule 50.2 of the Olympic charter has a discouraging tone to it: “Athletes’ expressions on the field of play during competitions or official ceremonies may distract the focus from the celebration of athletes’ sporting performance.”

