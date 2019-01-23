Explained: Why Netflix’s Oscar breakthrough is a big deal, and a sign of our times

Steven Spielberg may think Netflix films don’t deserve Oscars, and Christopher Nolan may agree. But for now, the Academy can’t be bothered with the fears of two of its marquee boys.

Advertising

On Tuesday night, Netflix walked away with the biggest Oscar nomination there is, of Best Picture, for Roma. (You can read the review here)

Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-autobiographical film is riding in on a wave of awards already. But that is just a part of it. Netflix’s deep pockets help — it is rumoured to have spent $25 million promoting a film that took $15 million to make, including showering voters with gifts.

What also helps is Roma coming at a time when Washington remains deadlocked over a perpetually petulant President’s insistence on giving himself a wall at the border with Mexico. How better to send out the right message of diversity, when the Academy keeps getting criticised for its ‘White Oscars’ and for again not nominating any women directors, than honouring a Mexican director making a film about a class of people marginalised even within Mexico?

And it’s a film guaranteed to make everyone feel good about honouring it. Sure enough, Roma’s two main women casts have also got acting nods.

Advertising

So will it be Netflix’s night one month from now? Likely. Two years after Amazon walked away with three Oscars, Hollywood can’t say it wasn’t warned.