Explained: Why MP farmer scheme is talking point again

ON MONDAY, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav announced that the government would scrap a farmer-oriented scheme introduced by the previous government. The following day, he clarified that it would be implemented in a new form. What is this scheme, and why is it controversial?

The Bhavantar scheme

The Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY) was launched by the BJP government in October 2017 in the wake of unrest among farmers over falling prices. It was conceived after five protesting farmers died in police firing and one in custody in June 2017 near Mandsaur. Bhavantar literally means difference in rate. In its original form, the scheme was meant to provide a cushion to farmers when prices of crops fell below the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the central government. Under it, farmers got the difference between the MSP and the modal price (average market price in a mandi over a particular period). For example, if the MSP of soybean was Rs 3,050 per quintal and a farmer sold it for Rs 2,200, he would not get Rs 850 but Rs 550 if the average rate that prevailed in three mandis was Rs 25,000 per quintal.

The implementation

The farmers had to register themselves at mandis with details such as their landholding, bank accounts, and likely produce. They were eligible only if they sold their produce during a particular window in the mandi where they had registered themselves. The actual difference in the selling price and the modal rate was deposited directly in their bank accounts.

The scheme was, however, tweaked regularly after its implementation, which brought out its flaws and the difficulties faced by farmers. Also, it ran into allegations that it benefited traders more than farmers. The traders were accused of forming cartels and deliberately keeping prices low. The Congress, then in Opposition, alleged that most traders were affiliated to the ruling BJP and reaped benefits at the cost of farmers by purchasing produce at low rates. The price of soyabean crashed after the scheme was introduced. The Congress pointed out that the prices of soyabean went up immediately after the selling period under the scheme was over.

A pre-election promise

Just before the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections was to kick in, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government announced what it called Flat Bhavantar. Farmers were promised Rs 500 per quintal on soyabean and maize if they sold their produce between October 20, 2018 and January 19, 2019. The payout, however, was seen as a bonus under a new name. Nearly 15 lakh farmers had registered themselves under the scheme. Since the payout was to be made only after formation of the new government, some called the scheme an inducement to vote for the BJP. But it did not help the BJP, and the Congress government has to now make the payout.

Where things stand now

Agriculture Minister Yadav initially announced that because the scheme was flawed, the Congress government would scrap it. The immediate implication was that lakhs of soybean and maize farmers would not get the Rs 500 per quintal that had been promised to them. The Congress government is already struggling to raise money to meet the Rs 50,000 loan waiver it has promised.

After the announcement that the scheme would be scrapped, former CM Chouhan announced that he would take to the streets if the farmers did not get what his government had promised. Since then, Yadav has gone back on his announcement saying the scheme was not being scrapped, but would be implemented in a new form.