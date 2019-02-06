Explained: Why Mayawati has finally joined Twitter

Mayawati is on Twitter as @SushriMayawati. The handle put out its first tweet on January 22, and this morning (February 6), the Bahujan Samaj Party issued a press note confirming that the handle was genuine.

The BSP said Mayawati had “for the first time decided to join Twitter for speedy interaction with media and masses besides expressing her views on various issues of national and political importance”.

The BSP chief is famously reclusive, and her party spokespersons, too, are generally extremely guarded with their public statements. Mayawati’s appearance on a permanent public platform is, therefore, significant. By afternoon, the account had garnered nearly 26K followers.

While Mayawati has been widely welcomed on Twitter, she is also probably rather late in taking the plunge. Among political parties, the pioneers in social media interaction were the BJP and AAP, and there is virtually no party and very few politicians today who shun these platforms.

That Mayawati has taken the plunge is an indication also of the BSP’s recognition that the nature and profile of its base has changed. Vast numbers of India’s Dalits are now tech-savvy, and have taken the assertion of their identity to social media platforms.

Multiple Dalit and Bahujan handles, almost all of whom are supportive of the BSP, have been around for several years now, posting with attitude, wit, and aggression. It is likely that Mayawati would have recognised that she runs the risk of ceding the BSP’s space on social media entirely to these handles.