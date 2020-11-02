Explained: Why Maharashtra govt started online classes for FYJC students while admission process is incomplete

FYJC admissions take place online through a centralised admission process (CAP) in six districts. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna/File)

Monday marked the first day of free online classes offered by the Maharashtra School Education department for Class XI students of arts, science and commerce streams. The irony is that while more than 1.2 lakh students have registered themselves for these online classes, many are unsure which junior college they will get admission to and if admissions will take place in time for college lectures to take place.

Why did the government start online classes?

For over a month, FYJC admissions across the state have been at a complete standstill. In the absence of clarity over when junior colleges will begin and if there will be enough time to cover the entire syllabus in a few months, the state Education Department roped in 80 teachers and began online classes for English language, which is common to all streams, from November 2.

What is the issue with FYJC admissions?

FYJC admissions take place online through a centralised admission process (CAP) in six districts. This year, over 4 lakh students who passed Class X have applied for admissions through CAP in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Aurangabad divisions.

Of these, some 2.4 lakh students are from Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas while Pune has over 68,000 students who qualified for admissions. The first round of CAP admission took place in the first week of September, where over 78,000 students from MMR and more than 40,000 in Pune were given allotments and confirmed seats.

The second round of CAP was scheduled to be announced on September 10 but, following the Supreme Court stay on Maratha quota in jobs and education, the admission process was halted. The quota had been applied while giving admissions in the first CAP round.

What’s next for students and junior colleges?

Officials of the state Education department said they are still awaiting instructions from the state government on how the rest of the admission process is to be carried out.

In the meantime, most coaching classes have started conducting classes for FYJC students as it is uncertain when junior colleges will open. However, parents of students who can’t afford private coaching have protested against the delay in admissions.

Scores of parents have written to the state government, requesting that the admission process should begin so that admissions can take place and the students can start their FYJC lessons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd