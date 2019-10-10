Explained: Why Kim Kardashian West met Armenia’s Prime Minister

Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney Kardashian descended upon Armenia’s capital, Yerevan earlier this past week with their children to hold baptism ceremonies for Kim’s youngest three children—Saint, 3, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, 4 months—at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat. They also met with the country’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan during their visit. Kim’s oldest daughter North had accompanied her siblings to Armenia although her baptism ceremony had occurred in Jerusalem in 2015.

Kim Kardashian says her meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ‘went really well’ pic.twitter.com/eRoGTH7QJT — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 10, 2019

What is Kim’s association with Armenia?

Through their father Robert, Kim Kardashian and her siblings have Armenian heritage and Kim first visited Armenia in 2015 with her husband, rapper Kanye West, her daughter North and her sisters Kourtney and Khloe in a highly publicised visit. Kim has been a vocal advocate of calling for the acknowledgement and recognition of the Armenian Genocide. During the family’s 2015 visit, Kanye West held an impromptu performance in the city center that ended with the rapper jumping into a nearby lake and being mobbed by fans.

In 2015, the Kardashians also made several high-profile visits to the Genocide Memorial and visited religious heads. While meeting Armenia’s prime minister Hovik Abrahamyan, the sisters had apologised for not speaking the language despite their heritage. The Guardian had reported that the publicity and media attention that Kardashian’s visit and social media posts garnered concerning the Armenian Genocide, especially before her 2015 visit, led many to observe that Kardashian’s use of her celebrity to draw attention to the Amrenian Genocide could cause a headache for Turkey. In a 2015 report The Guardian reported Vahram Ter-Matevosyan, a historian, saying, “I am sure Turkey is having nightmares about it. Some there said that Kim Kardashian was the latest weapon the Armenians are using. Once she leaves, she will be missed.”

Why was Kim Kardashian visiting Armenia?

According to Kardashian’s tweet, she was considering moving production of SKIMS, her shapewear brand to Armenia and her visit was aimed at increasing trade and creating jobs.

I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future. @ANCA_DC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2019

Kim was also scheduled to give a keynote address at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan later in the week and it seems that the reality TV star had clubbed her appointments in Armenia in way where she cover a lot of ground in a short time.

During her visit to Armenia this past week, Kardashian also met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the meeting “went really well”.

We made a deal with @KimKardashian that she will visit #Armenia more often. pic.twitter.com/bNlxRl0JjN — Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) October 9, 2019

Details of her meeting with the prime minister have not been released but it may possibly involve her advocacy work regarding calling for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.