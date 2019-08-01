Explained: Why sales of Maruti Suzuki are dropping?

India’s biggest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki announced a 36.2 per cent drop in passenger car sales in the month of July 2019. The company domestic sales fell 36.3 per cent at 98,210 units down from 154,150 units a year ago in July 2018. The absolute domestic unit sale of 98,210 for the month was lowest since June 2017 when the company sold 93,263 units.

Why are the numbers falling?

Industry insiders feel that while the pressure on NBFC’s and liquidity squeeze in the market is a big factor, the decline in customer confidence is another factor that is leading to a continuous slide in sales of passenger cars. According to sources while one-third of Maruti Suzuki’s retail sales were funded by NBFC’s, a liquidity crisis for the NBFC sector has led to a drop in sales for lack of funding for customers. Besides customers are also postponing their purchase decision on various accounts including — expected drop in GST rates and hope that transition from BSIV to BSVI may lead to big discounts between January and March 2020. Customers are also delaying purchase as they are expecting big discounts in the festive season. However, company officials say that they do not expect the trend to impact the revenue in the near future.

What does it indicate?

The sharp decline in sales numbers of the leading manufacturer shows the decline in consumer sentiment and indicates an overall slowdown in the economy. The drop in sales of car manufacturers over the last one year has led to a cut in production by leading manufacturers and is also putting pressure on the overall automotive sector including the automobile ancillaries. It is also expected to put pressure on companies to bring down their cost and reduce headcount.