Explained: Why is the Delhi govt opposing the new guidelines against home isolation?

An institutional quarantine centre in New Delhi. (File Photo) An institutional quarantine centre in New Delhi. (File Photo)

More than 2,000 people have been testing positive for the coronavirus every day for the past 3 days. This enormous case load will quickly overwhelm institutional quarantine facilities if everyone is moved out of their homes. Also, the facilities set up in railway coaches and open grounds are just too hot and uncomfortable to occupy, and there is a shortage of staff to man them effectively

On Friday (June 19) evening, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, passed an order that effectively scrapped home isolation for Covid-19 patients for at least five days after they test positive for the novel coronavirus. The move was vehemently opposed by the Delhi government.

What did the DDMA’s order say?

The order essentially said that anyone testing positive for Covid-19 would have to be straightaway sent to institutional quarantine for at least five days. Any decision on where they will be kept beyond that time would be taken only subsequently.

“5 days institutional quarantine of each case under home quarantine is to be made mandatory and thereafter will be sent for home isolation except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization,” the order said.

The procedures for putting the order into operation have not been prepared yet, but officials said it would apply to those who test positive on Saturday (June 20) as well.

But why has such an order been passed?

The reason that the order gives for this decision is: “…The COVID 19 situation in Delhi is reviewed regularly in the Ministry of Home Affairs and it was observed that ‘Home lsolation’ without physical contact to monitor the patients may be a reason for increase in spread of Covid-19 infections in Delhi.

“To limit spread of COVID 19, in view of the surge in cases, it is felt that mandatory physical verification of each case under home isolation needs to be carried out by the Surveillance teams of the District Surveillance officers under overall supervision of the District Magistrate.”

The order also ended the services of a call centre that was engaged to make calls to people under home quarantine, saying it was “making only telephonic contact with the home quarantine individuals” with immediate effect.

The order essentially said that anyone testing positive for Covid-19 would have to be straightaway sent to institutional quarantine for at least five days. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav) The order essentially said that anyone testing positive for Covid-19 would have to be straightaway sent to institutional quarantine for at least five days. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

What is Delhi’s home isolation policy right now?

Once an individual tests positive, a medical professional makes an assessment of the symptoms. If the patient is asymptomatic, or has mild symptoms such as fever, and if the patient is not above 50 years of age or has co-morbid conditions, they are recommended home isolation with strict instructions to not interact with others.

Such home isolation is possible only if the house had a room with an attached toilet. Patients are called every day and asked to report symptoms. If symptoms start to worsen, they are moved out to hospital.

And what is Delhi’s capacity for institutional quarantine?

At present, Delhi has 12,514 hospital beds, 5,974 beds in Covid centres, and 344 beds in Covid health centres. Those who don’t have facilities for home quarantine are being sent to Covid case centres.

There are plans to introduce 500 railway coaches — 8,000 more beds – as Covid care facilities. Also, large grounds, banquet halls, and hotels are to be turned into care facilities. These facilities were initially supposed to be for people with moderate symptoms. But with the new order, the district magistrates will have to send those who could earlier be at home to these facilities.

However, officials feel this will burden the system to the point of collapse.

To illustrate: On Friday, more than 3,000 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported. The biggest facility that is being prepared at present is at Chattarpur, where a field has been converted into a 10,000-bed facility. If everyone is sent to institutional quarantine, this facility will be full in 3-4 days, as Delhi has seen over 2,000 cases daily for three days in a row now.

Don’t miss from Explained | Price of Covid treatment capped in Delhi: How much do you have to pay now?

Those who don’t have facilities for home quarantine are being sent to Covid case centres. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Those who don’t have facilities for home quarantine are being sent to Covid case centres. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

So, is this why did the Delhi government opposes it?

The main reason for the opposition is the lack of infrastructure. Considering the case load — there are 27,512 active cases in Delhi at present, of which 10,490 are under home isolation – the capital does not have the capacity to put everyone under institutional quarantine. The government has also said that Delhi is being treated unfairly, as it is the only state that has been asked to follow this guideline.

The fact is that the extra space that is being created in railway coaches and grounds is all but unusable because of the heat. As a result, the coaches that have been handed over to the Delhi government so far, remain vacant. The facility at Chhattarpur is also vacant as the heat is making it unbearable to occupy.

Then, there is the shortage of medical staff such as doctors, nurses, and attendants in these vast spaces. The Delhi government passed orders on Friday to requisition the services of post graduate medical and nursing students in their final year of study. However, the city will still fall short of professionals if home isolation is curbed.

Finally, the government feels that if the option of home isolation is taken away, asymptomatic people will be reluctant to get tested even if they have come in direct contact with a person who has tested positive, for fear of being hauled away to institutional quarantine.

And what happens now?

A meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal at noon on Saturday was inconclusive. According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Delhi government opposed the decision vehemently, but no agreement could be reached. Another meeting has been fixed for 5 pm on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd