Explained: Why is single-use plastic being banned in India from July 1?

Beginning July 1, single-use plastic will be banned in India. The ban includes manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic items. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recently issued a list of measures to impose the ban.

Single-use plastic

As the name suggests, single-use plastics (SUPs) are those that are discarded after one-time use. Besides the ubiquitous plastic bags, SUPs include takeaway food containers, disposable cutlery, straws, and stirrers, processed food packets and wrappers, cotton bud sticks, etc. Of these, foamed products such as cutlery, plates, and cups are considered the most lethal to the environment.

Impact on environment

If not recycled, plastic can take a thousand years to decompose, according to UN Environment, the United Nations Environment Programme. At landfills, it disintegrates into small fragments and leaches carcinogenic metals into groundwater. Plastic is highly inflammable — a reason why landfills are frequently ablaze, releasing toxic gases into the environment. It floats on the sea surface and ends up clogging airways of marine animals.

Plastic waste management in India

The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 notified by the Centre called for a ban on “non-recyclable and multi-layered” packaging by March 2018, and a ban on carry bags of thickness less than 50 microns (which is about the thickness of a strand of human hair). The Rules were amended in 2018, with changes that activists say favoured the plastic industry and allowed manufacturers an escape route. The 2016 Rules did not mention SUPs.

On World Environment Day in 2018, India pledged to phase out SUPs by 2022.

In August last year, Centre announced a ban on single-use plastic beginning July 2022.

A notification by the Environment Ministry on Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, said: “The manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of… single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene commodities shall be prohibited with effect from the 1st July, 2022.”

Items covered in the ban

The items that will be banned are – Earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons and knives, straw, trays, wrapping films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100-microns and stirrers. The ban will not apply to commodities made of compostable plastic.

Size of the problem

There is no comprehensive data on the volume of the total plastic waste in the country. A 2015 study by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) surveyed 60 cities and extrapolated the data to estimate that the country generated around 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste daily in 2011-12, equivalent to the weight of 4,700 elephants.

About 70% of the plastic waste was collected; 60% was recycled. It is likely that the actual daily generation of plastic waste is much more.

According to the Plastic Waste Management Rules, all states and UTs are required to send annual data to the CPCB; however, many states and UTs have failed to comply.

Recycling of waste

About 94% of plastics are recyclable. India recycles about 60%; the rest goes to landfills, the sea, and waste-to-energy plants. Most experts view recycling as an interim measure until plastic is completely phased out from daily use.

“Plastics have an end of life too. They can’t be treated more than four-five times,” says Dinesh Raj Bandela, deputy programme manager (plastics) at the Centre for Science and Environment. The CPCB warns that recycled products are at times more harmful to the environment, as they contain additives and colours.