Explained: Why is PCMC standing committee known as ‘commission committee’?

The standing committee of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has once again hit the headline for all the wrong reasons. This time, its chairperson Nitin Landge and four other civic employees have been arrested on the charge of allegedly accepting a bribe from a civic contractor. Over the years, the PCMC standing committee has earned the reputation as a ‘commission committee’. In the past, members who could not get the desired commission had openly accused the committee of taking “takkewari” (in local parlance) or a certain percentage of a contract as commission. It has often been alleged that all 16 members get a commission out of a development work worth crores allotted to a civic contractor. The chairman reportedly gets a bigger pie of the share. Here’s how the murky deals take shape.

Proposals kept on hold to bring contractor to negotiating table

After a tender is allotted to a civic contractor following the bidding, the civic administration submits a proposal before the standing committee. The proposal contains the nature of the work and the way it will be implemented. The committee’s tactic is to keep postponing the approval. This, said a former member, is done so that the contractor comes to the negotiating table and agrees to pay some amount as commission. Until the contractor negotiates with them, the decision on the proposal is kept on hold at every meeting. The contractor then buckles before their demand. Once he negotiates and pays the requisite commission, the proposal gets the approval of the committee.

Dilly-dallying agreements

The approval of the proposal is not the end of the problem for a contractor. He has to sign an agreement with the standing committee for starting the work through a tender process. Only after the agreement is signed, the administration can issue the work order. However, the standing committee would delay the signing of the agreement. As per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the agreement can be signed by any two members of the standing committee. However, in PCMC, the chairperson has been given the right to sign as one of the members.

Former standing committee chairperson Seema Savale said, “at least during my tenure, I had given the right to two members to sign the agreement…I can’t comment about other standing committees.” A former member said if the contract runs into crores, the contractor can afford to pay some commission to the standing committee. “However, if the amount is smaller as in the latest case, the contractors are hard-pressed to share their part of the profit. In this case, the contractor, fed up with the demands of the committee, seems to have complained with the Anti Corruption Bureau,” said a civic official.

Diluting tenders and favouritism

Though the tenders are filled up online which promises transparency, former members say the reality is they are tweaked as and when required to accommodate favourable contractors. “Tenders are cancelled without giving any valid reason or terms and conditions are either made too stringent to avoid competition or terms and conditions are diluted too much to accommodate ineligible persons,” said a former member. It is the standing committee that takes the final call as to who would be allotted the work despite the tender process in force.

“The committee members come to know who is going to bid for the development work during the pre-bid meetings. They also come to know about it after the earnest money is deposited with the civic body. The tenders are then cancelled or their terms and conditions are made so tough that the bidders are forced to withdraw themselves from the competition. The tendering process is at the whims and fancies of the committee,” a former member said.

Putting pressure on contractors to sublease work

Contractors are asked not to participate to avoid competition for some specific person or contractors are pressured to take partners without any investment or expertise. “Everything is done by the committee to ensure that contractors who are in their favour are given civic works worth crores. The long-time contractor knows how much to pay and to whom. Therefore, the same contractors keep getting the civic works. In some cases, it is seen that contractors are asked to take partners who have no expertise in the job or have no financial backing. Contractors are coerced to sublease their work,” a retired civic official said.

Delaying bill payments

A contractor said even civic officials delay the bill payment. “If we do not pay them a certain amount as commission, our bill payment is delayed indefinitely,” he said. The contractor said completing the work is not enough for them to claim their due amount. “At every stage, we have to pay some commission. The chairman gets the bigger pie while the members share the remaining commission. The members belong to all parties. Therefore, they will only raise their voice if they don’t get a bigger share of the commission.”

Shiv Sena corporator Rahul Kalate, who served as a committee member for two years, said, “I attended four-five meetings. When I realised it was not the right place for me, I stopped attending the meetings. The standing committee is the most powerful civic committee which sanctions works above Rs 25 lakh. It is not just the PCMC standing committee which is known as the commission committee but all the civic committees across the state and even the country. There is a pressing need to restore public faith by changing the way standing committees function,” he said.

Savale said during her tenure she had thrown open the standing committee meetings for citizens and journalists. “Because the standing committee always faces allegations of corruption and commissions, I ensured that all committees are open for the general public and the media. I did everything possible to ensure transparency about the way the committee approves the whole process,” she said.