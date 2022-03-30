Explained: Why is Maharashtra in grip of heatwave in March

The Vidarbha region, north-central (north Madhya Maharashtra) and Marathwada region of Maharashtra are likely to be under the grip of a heatwave till April 2. Temperature in the Vidarbha region has already crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark in the last two days. This is the second heatwave spell in the state in March.

What is a heatwave?

A region is considered to be under the grip of a heatwave if the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions. When the maximum temperature departure ranges between 4.5 and 6 degrees, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares a heatwave. A severe heatwave is declared when the recorded maximum temperature of a locality departure from normal is over 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Also, if the area records over 45 degrees and 47 degrees Celsius on any given day, then the IMD declares heatwave and severe heatwave, respectively.

What is causing the heatwave?

Winds over interior Maharashtra from the dry and hot northwest region of the country are causing the temperatures to soar. The lack of pre-monsoon showers has also led to an increase in the overall maximum temperature.

Region-wise rainfall over India in March (March 1-23, according to IMD data)

1) Northwest India: minus 87 per cent

2) East and northeast India: minus 90 per cent

3) Central India: minus 83 per cent

4) South Peninsula: minus 28 per cent

Is it unusual for March?

March marks the beginning of the summer season over the region and is considered a transition phase, where the day temperature gradually rises. However, the first spell of heatwave/severe heatwave of the season arrived earlier this year in the first half of the month.

A heatwave generally occurs over plains of Northwest India, Central, East and North Peninsular India from March to June. It covers Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Sometimes it occurs over Tamil Nadu and Kerala also. However, maximum temperature above 45°C is recorded mainly over Rajasthan and Vidarbha region in May. The peak month of the heatwave over India is May.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

What is the forecast?

As per the forecast from the weather department, a heatwave spell over the Northwest, Central and West India (including Konkan, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra) is likely to continue for the next 4-5 days. A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over Maharashtra during the next five days.