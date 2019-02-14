Explained: Why is IndiGo cancelling flights? What lies ahead?

Anticipation of bad weather and shortage of commanders has thrown a spanner in the operations of India’s largest airline IndiGo as it continues to cancel flights across its network. The airline, while maintaining that there was no shortage of commanders, said on Tuesday that it was adjusting its flight schedule to cancel approximately 30 flights per day in the coming days.

The thunderstorms of Thursday have been predicted to continue into Friday. The partial airspace closure at Bengaluru — the secondary hub of several airlines — in the run-up to the Aero India Show is expected to further disrupt the schedules of various airlines flying to and from the airport.

IndiGo had said that in order to avoid inconvenience, the airline was making adjustments in advance, enabling adequate notice to passengers, and accommodating them close to their original flight schedule. These adjustments amount to 1 per cent to 2 per cent of the originally planned number of flights, it said.

Given that IndiGo has a fleet size of 209 planes and operates around 1,300 daily flights, even a small disruption in its schedule could have a larger impact than smaller airlines. On Wednesday, too, as per sources, IndiGo cancelled around 45 flights. In case of flight cancellations, airlines are mandated to rebook passengers on other flights at no extra charge or refund full booking amount.

IndiGo ended the year 2018 with 41.5 per cent market share.

