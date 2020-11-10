Explained: Why are Bihar election results slow this time? When can we expect final tally?

Locals watch the election contest on a screen during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Even as trends at 4 pm show a clear lead for the NDA, with the BJP increasing its lead over the rest, the Opposition is still hopeful given the peculiarity of counting in this election. We explain why counting is slower than usual this Bihar Assembly election. Click here for Bihar results LIVE updates

What is the latest update on the number of votes counted by EC?

According to Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) HR Srinivasa, the EC had counted roughly 1.5 crore (or one-third) of the total 4.10 crore votes polled till 2 pm. Under normal circumstances, we would have had clear winning leads by now.

Why is counting unusually slow this time?

To maintain social distancing, the Commission had capped the maximum number of voters per booth at 1,000 — down from 1,500 in 2015. This has prompted a 63 per cent increase in the number of polling stations — from 65,367 in 2015 to 1,06,526. More polling stations means more Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). More EVMs means a longer wait for the final result. It is this which is causing counting to be slower than usual, with only one-third of the votes counted till 2 pm. Interestingly, there has also been an increase in the number of votes polled through postal ballots — from 1.3 lakh in 2015 to 2.5 lakh. This is expected to add to the wait.

So, when can we expect more definitive winning leads and the final result?

Experts usually wait for the poll panel to count at least half the votes to call an election. In case of a close election with wafer-thin margins, as this Bihar election is turning out to be, they wait longer. Given than the EC has counted roughly one-third of the total votes by 2 pm, we should have clear winning leads by 6 pm. The final result will only be out late night.

How is the counting process in Bihar different from counting under normal circumstances?

There’s no change in the counting process. There is, however, a change in the layout of the counting hall. The number of tables at each counting hall had been limited to seven, as opposed to 14 under normal circumstances, to follow social distancing norms. To maintain the same speed of counting (that is 14 EVMs per round), the EC has increased the number of counting halls from 38 to 55.

