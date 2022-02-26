Friends and partners on both sides: Why India abstained on UN vote against Russia

India’s abstention from the vote on the draft resolution with “deploring in strongest terms” Russia’s operations inside Ukraine was no surprise, given the fine balance Delhi has sought to strike between its crucial partnership with Moscow and its Western allies over the last month.

Russia used its veto to kill the draft resolution, which was co-sponsored by the United States and Albania, and supported by more than 40 other members of the General Assembly. When a resolution is taken up, UNSC members have to cast their vote before any of the Permanent 5 decides to use their veto on it.

China, too, abstained. Among the non-permanent members, India’s abstention found company in the United Arab Emirates, another strong partner of the United States.

The US envoy to the UN said after the vote that “there is no middle ground” and that it would be taken next to the General Assembly “where Russia has no veto”.

How India explained its abstention

Explaining the stance, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti said “we are deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities”.

“Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution,” Tirumurti added.

What New Delhi achieves with this move

With this, India has managed to hold its balancing act for another day, despite the considerable pressures from the West to get off the fence, and an open call from the Russian envoy in Delhi for its support.

On Thursday, the ambassadors of the G-7 countries in Delhi had met in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha, who openly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a stand against Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

UNSC resolution on Russian invasion of Ukraine: | How countries voted

“Ambassadors of G7 countries & UKR in Delhi met today to express their solidarity with people of UKR & to exchange information on Russia’s unjustifiable military aggression (GER currently holds G7 presidency). This is a moment to stand up for peace, rule-based order & intern law!” German ambassador Walter J Lindner tweeted.

Unofficially, several of these envoys have been conveying their concern to their Indian interlocutors about Delhi’s unwillingness to shed its neutrality over the conflict.

On Thursday, President Biden indicated that the US was in talks with India, when he was asked about Delhi’s position on the conflict. “We’re going to be — we’re in consultation with — with India today. We haven’t resolved that completely.”

Meanwhile, Russia, too, has been keeping up the pressure by lauding India’s “unbiased stand” in the Security Council. The Kremlin readout of the Modi-Putin conversation did not take note of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the Russian president for a “cessation of violence” and a return by all parties to dialogue.

It appeared that in saying this, Delhi had decided to do the barest minimum to keep the West off its back, without an expression of concern or condemnation.

Strategic partners on both sides

India’s strategic ambivalence at this moment of a big turning point in world geopolitics is born out of its friendships and strategic partnerships on both sides. Russia is India’s biggest and time-tested supplier of defence weapons. Despite its growing friendship with China, Moscow has boosted India’s defence capabilities with the S-400 air defence system. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had recently visited Moscow at the height of India’s crisis with the Chinese Army at the Line of Actual Control in June 2020. And Russia has stood behind India at the UNSC on all issues.

At the same time, India has a long-standing partnership with the United States, which includes defence pacts, trade and investment, technology, and a huge connect through the Indian diaspora and people-to-people contacts, with thousands of students leaving the country every year to study in American universities. The same with Europe. Additionally, France, which is as one of the P-5, is a vital friend of India in the UN Security Council.

Within India’s foreign policy establishment, there is an ongoing debate on what India might gain or lose by its neutrality and the consequences of siding with the West.

India’s position may have to be calibrated constantly as the situation evolves. A joint statement after the vote, read out by US envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, described the resolution as “vital” and “straightforward”, aimed “to hold Russia accountable for its aggression against Ukraine”.

“Fundamentally, it was about whether the countries on the Security Council charged with maintaining international peace and security believe in upholding the UN Charter. Russia alone is accountable,” the statement read. “President Putin is the aggressor here. There is no middle ground,” it added.

What happens next?

The 43-odd sponsors of the resolution now plan to take it to the General Assembly, where, according to Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, “the Russian veto will not apply and the nations of the world will continue to hold Russia accountable”.

According to the Security Council Report, during negotiations on the draft, China wanted a change in the draft’s use of Chapter VII of the UN Charter (which allows the Council, once it determines a threat to the peace, a breach of the peace or an act of aggression, to take measures, including the use of force) to Chapter VI (which speaks about peaceful settlement of disputes).

In UN Security Council meeting on #Ukraine today, India abstained on the vote on draft resolution. Our Explanation of Vote ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/w0yQf5h2wr — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) February 25, 2022

A timeline of UN’s meetings on the Ukraine issue

Including the February 25 meet, the Security Council has so far held five meetings on Ukraine — on January 31, at the request of the US; on February 17, at Russia’s request to brief members on the Minsk II agreement, seven years of which was marked on February 12; on February 21, following Russia’s recognition of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, an open meeting was held at the request of Ukraine, with support from Albania, France, Ireland, Norway, the UK, and the US among others; on February 23, an extraordinary/emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine, after the authorities of the two “republics” requested military assistance from Russia, and Moscow initiated its “special military operations”.

Apart from this, on February 23, the General Assembly held a regular session on the agenda: “The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine”.

At the January 31 meeting, India abstained from a vote on whether to hold a discussion on the Ukraine situation, and also indicated support for Russia’s “legitimate security interests”.

At the February 21 meeting, after Russia recognised the two breakaway regions, India expressed “deep concern” at the “escalation of tensions on the Ukraine-Russia border”, and called for “restraint on all sides”. Ambassador T S Tirumurti said at the meeting that the “immediate priority was de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and security in the region and beyond”. He added that India was convinced that the issue could be resolved only through diplomacy and dialogue.

At the February 23 meeting, India said it “regret[s] that the calls of the international community to give time to the recent initiatives to defuse tensions were not heeded”, and that the crisis, if not handled urgently, would undermine “the peace and security of the region”. Without naming any parties, India called for “immediate de-escalation” and “refraining from any further action” that could lead to a worsening of the crisis.

