Explained: Why traders have not returned to Mumbai’s Deonar abattoir

When the goats and sheep were slaughtered in the abattoir, the traders were asked to show a fitness certificate of the animal. When the goats and sheep were slaughtered in the abattoir, the traders were asked to show a fitness certificate of the animal.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has turned the city’s largest abattoir at Deonar unviable for traders and dealers who have now turned to the black market. The measures imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 has led to illegal trade of mutton with no checks on hygiene.

How has COVID-19 impacted the mutton supply to Mumbai?

The restrictions imposed on the functioning of the Deonar abattoir, the largest in the country with a capacity to slaughter about 6,000 goats and sheep per day, were found unviable by goat-sheep dealers and traders. To mark their protest, these traders did not resume the sale of their livestock, primarily goats and sheep, at the Deonar mandi when it reopened on July 3. As a fallout of which the dealers turned to the purchase of goats and sheep from the black market that have mushroomed across the city since and are slaughtering animals at various illegal godowns.

The entire business, which was earlier strictly regulated by the BMC at Deonar, has now moved to the black market.

What were the changes brought in as the Deonar abattoir resumed operations?.

The mandi was earlier held twice a week and attended by dealers not only from Mumbai but also from Maharashtra and neighbouring states to buy livestock which the traders procured from across the country. According to traders, about 25,000 goats and sheep were sold per day then. But after operations resumed at Deonar, the mandi was opened for seven days of the week allowing movement of 40 trucks per day but the sales of animals was only restricted to local dealers from Mumbai.

More importantly, the traders were not allowed to take the unsold animals out of the mandi. The abattoir would now function only between 11 am to 7 pm, unlike remaining open for 24 hours. Each of the traders were also asked to get their vehicles registered beforehand.

Why are the dealers and traders not willing to return to Deonar abattoir?

The restriction on traders for selling their livestock only to local dealers and not allowing the unsold animals to leave has been met with stiff resistance by the trader’s association. Aslam Qureshi, president of All India Sheep and Goats Breeders & Dealers Association, questioned the government’s decision to not allow the unsold animals to leave. “How can we not be allowed to take our animals back if they are not sold. Who will take their responsibility if they die?” asked Qureshi.

He also pointed out that if the idea was to ensure there is no overcrowding, the government should have allowed sale for local dealers on some days and for outside dealers on some other days.

“At least 80 per cent of the sale was to dealers from across Maharashtra and other states,” added Qureshi.

For dealers, it was the changed timing of the abattoir that made them difficult to follow. Shanawaz Thanawala, president of Bombay Mutton Dealers Association, the abattoir would open at 11 am under the new rules, while the mutton shop owners are done with their business by 2 pm. “Allowing the slaughtering from 11 am to 7 pm does not make sense. It should instead be allowed from midnight until 5 am. This would leave enough room for them to reach the market in time,” said Shanawaz.

How does it affect the hygiene of mutton supplied to the city?

When the goats and sheep were slaughtered in the abattoir, the traders were asked to show a fitness certificate of the animal. Apart from this, all the animals also underwent an anti-mortem and a post-mortem ensuring that they are free of all illness. With the entire trade now is being done illegally, there is no way to assure these hygiene practices. Further, according to Thanawala, the slaughter is always done in a hygienic manner at the slaughterhouse at Deonar, which is difficult to follow by dealers at their own level.

What do the authorities feel can be done about it?

The general manager at Deonar abattoir, Dr Yogesh Shete, maintained that the abattoir has been made functional under a pandemic which is bound to have its restrictions. “Around the country such measures are being adopted and are not unique to Mumbai,” said Shete, additing there needs to be adequate time given for the staff to sanitise the place on a regular basis. About restrictions on traders, Shete maintained that they have been restrained from leaving the mandi to ensure that they do not move with the unsold livestock to other dealers that would make contact tracing difficult if anyone turns out to be COVID-19 positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd