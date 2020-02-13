Explained: Why have pro-Kannada outfits called for Karnataka Bandh today?

Stones were pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet in Karnataka. (Source: ANI) Stones were pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet in Karnataka. (Source: ANI)

Pro-Kannada outfits have called for a Karnataka bandh on February 13 demanding an increase in government and private sector job reservations for Kannadigas based on the 1984 Sarojini Mahishi report.

The Mahishi Committee, constituted in 1984 under former union minister Sarojini Bindurao Mahishi, recommended that a certain share of jobs in Karnataka should be reserved for Kannadigas in the public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies.

The report, which included job reservation recommendations, was in favour of 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas across all public sector units and PSUs run by the state government. In addition, it recommended 100 percent reservation for Kannadigas in Group-C and Group-D jobs in Central government departments and PSUs operating in the state as well.

In the private sector, the committee recommended that all jobs be reserved for Kannadigas barring, if necessary, senior/skilled positions. The committee made 58 recommendations in total and highlights included a call for reserving a minimum of 65 and 80 per cent jobs for Kannadigas in Group-A and Group-B jobs respectively, in Central government units and PSUs operating in Karnataka.

In addition to this, the committee recommended that all personnel officers across industrial units in the state should invariably be a Kannadiga. Industries should appoint local people on priority, the report added.

