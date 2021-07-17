Explained: Why have 0.05% students failed the Maharashtra Class X boards?

Surprisingly, nine schools in the state had zero percent results, of which two were from Pune Division while four were from Nagpur, two from Mumbai and one from Nashik Division.

When the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of Class X, Secondary School Certificate (SSC), on Friday, it created a history of sorts as the pass percentage of 99.95 was the highest recorded in the state so far.

However, the final results falling short of 100 percent has come as a surprise to many given that assessments have taken place at the school level on the basis of school exams or homework and assignments. Moreover, it was unexpected that any school will not promote its students to the next level, Class XI, as it affects the overall ranking of the school.

As of now, the final results have 758 students being declared as unsuccessful and, more importantly, nine schools in the state including two in the Pune division have posted zero percent results, which means not a single student has passed in these schools.

What was the assessment formula for Class X?

Students have been assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject. According to the evaluation pattern, the final results are based on subject-wise marks scored by a candidate in internal written evaluation conducted during the year (30 marks), homework/oral exam/practical/internal assignments as per board’s policy (20 marks) and final results of Std IXth (50 marks).

Why did 0.5 per cent students fail?

While earlier it was expected that no registered student would fail since schools are tabulating results at their level, of the 15,75,806 fresh candidates who had registered for exams, schools sent assessment reports for only 15,75,752. Of these, 15,74,994 students passed.

President, Pune district Headmasters Association, Harishchandra Gaikwad, explained the numbers thus: “In many cases, schools have not been able to contact the students for the entire year. Students may have migrated to other places with parents in search of employment. Forget about taking school exams, many schools do not have a single home assignment paper to show. So how can they give any marks for school assessment and which is why those students may have failed. However, since yesterday, I have received a couple of calls from principals, saying they had entered student passing data but the final result shows that one or two odd students have failed in their school. There could also be mistakes in data entry since schools were doing it for the first time and some may have forgotten to click on the Confirm button to finalise data,” he said.

Both board officials and teachers put it down to technical or data entry errors, as it was unlikely that not a single student in the school gave any exam or assignment.

Chairman, MSBSHSE, Dinkar Patil said: “Sometimes there are errors in entering or capturing data, the school code may not have matched or must have been unavailable. We are in the process of analysing why their results are nil,” he said.