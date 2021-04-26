Explained: Why has the government recommended use of masks inside the home?

Dr V K Paul, head of India’s Covid-19 task force, Monday said time has come to wear masks at home settings to break the chain of transmission. His recommendation comes as India reported a record 3,52,991 new cases Monday and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours; the country’s active caseload has reached 28,13,658.

Dr Paul’s recommendation is based on evidence that the virus is spreading at a faster pace during the second wave and infecting a large number of people. In Covid-19, a large population does not show symptoms. Therefore, the asymptomatic can continue to spread the infection at home, at a faster pace. Paul specifically highlighted that even when asymptomatic people are talking they spread the infection. This is why we are seeing the entire families turning positive despite most of them staying indoors this time.

What exactly did Dr Paul says while recommending wearing masks at home?

First, he said that due to the infection becoming more transmissible, there are benefits of wearing a mask at home. “We should stay at home and get treatment (for mild symptoms). We have to adopt the right things… promote home care. We also have to remember that if there is one positive case in the house — it is very important that the person wears the mask; because he spreads the virus. I want to say that time has come that we should start wearing masks at home even in normal circumstances. Earlier we spoke about (wearing a mask) outdoors. The spread of the infection is faster and by chance, someone can get it. There are benefits if you wear a mask even when you are sitting with someone at home,” Paul said.

Second, he said that while we wear the mask inside home, we should not invite anyone home due to the surge. “In this situation, it is very important that we wear a mask. We should not unnecessarily venture out. Stay with the family. However, even with the family, please wear mask. Please don’t invite people into your home. At home, if someone has an infection, extra care should be taken because the virus is highly transmissible. The angle of transmissibility is becoming clear. It is very important we don’t go out or invite people as we protect our families,” Paul said.

Did the government place any evidence before making this argument?

Yes. The government Monday citing data from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service which said there is negligible risk of the chance of transmission when there is a six feet distance between two persons and when both of them are wearing masks.

The study further states that there is a 1.5% risk (low), when both people are wearing masks; there is a 5% risk (medium) when only the infected person is wearing a mask and uninfected persons are unmasked, and there is 30% risk (high) if the infected person is not wearing a mask and the non-infected person has masked up, and there is 90% risk (highest) when both the infected and uninfected person are not wearing masks.