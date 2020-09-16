Explained: Why has Samajwadi Party launched protests against Yogi govt?

The Samajwadi Party workers took to street to protest against unemployment, law and order situation in the state, and corruption.(Source: Twitter/@samajwadiparty)

The Samajwadi Party has launched aggressive campaigns – both on the road and online – against the BJP-led governments in the state and Centre. The protests, met with lathicharge by police in several districts, are focused on several issues, including unemployment in the state. Several videos have been shared widely on social media where SP workers can be seen being lathicharged by policemen.

Senior party leaders say that their protests across the state are focused on three main issues – unemployment, law and order which includes misuse of state apparatus for “harassment of people”, and corruption.

On September 10, the state government had initiated an investigation into the alleged corruption in purchase of oximeters and infrared thermometers in several districts. After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam, Opposition parties held protests, calling for action against those responsible for the corruption.

Samajwadi Party leaders say that the party was not being able to get on the streets to protest against the “government’s failures” due to the lockdown implemented in view of the pandemic. But now that physical protests are possible, the party says they “will leave no stone unturned” to highlight the issues being faced by the people of the state and especially youths.

Apart from protests on the streets, the party has also taken up a rigorous campaign on social media against the government. Party workers and leaders are seen using hashtags in a coordinated way to oppose the government on issues like price rise, condition of farmers in the state, privatisation in jobs, contractual jobs, corruption, law and order.

On Wednesday, party leaders and workers were using hashtags on social like #nahichahiyesamvida (we don’t want contracts) in protest against the government considering to bring in a proposal to keep state government employees of group B and C on a contract basis for five years. Among the hashtags used by party workers and leaders was #nomoreBJP.

The party on Tuesday announced that on September 21, it will hold protests following COVID-19 protocols across the state against “the failure of the state government on all fronts” and submit memorandums addressed to the Governor on district and tehsil levels.

