Explained: Why Haryana wants to set up fuel stations in jails?

Haryana has set up a fuel station for outsiders in the outer premises of its Kurukshetra jail. Run by jail inmates, this “jail filling station” is part of the state’s plan to set up such fuel stations in ten more jails after drawing lessons from running the current one.

What is the ‘jail filling stations’ plan?

The Haryana government has planned to set up fuel stations in outer premises of 11 jails in Haryana on the pattern of similar fuel stations in Telangana.

The state will set up these jail filling stations in association with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. As a pilot project, a fuel station at the Kurukshetra jail started functioning from May 31. After Kurukshetra, similar fuel stations will be operated from the jails of Ambala (two fuel stations), Yamunanagar, Karnal, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Bhiwani, Jind and Hisar.

Will all jail inmates be allowed to work here?

Only convicted prisoners with good conduct who have already spent a considerable period in the jails in proportionate to their jail term will be allowed to work at the fuel stations. Undertrials are not allowed to work here.

State Jails Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala says: “The jailer would initially ensure that training is imparted to the prisoners for these jail filling stations and thereafter their duty would be on rotation basis subject to their behaviour.”

What is the rationale behind this concept?

According to Chautala, the objective of the scheme is to make prisoners a part of the society.

“When people will come to these filling stations, they will see that the prisoners can also work like common people. A message has to go out that prisoners can be reformed and rehabilitated. The Haryana government is making efforts in this direction.”

For working at the fuel stations, the prisoners will get wages in accordance with the jail manual.

The profit from these fuel stations will be deposited in the Prison Welfare Industrial Fund to use the same for the welfare of prisoners.

How is the pilot project going?

The newly opened fuel station at Kurukshetra jail is situated on the Pipli-Kurukshetra road which is just half-a-kilometre from Ambala-Delhi national highway. According to Kurukshetra jail superintendent Som Nath Jagat, currently the fuel station is operated from 8 am to 7 pm with a daily sale of nearly Rs 4 lakh.

Som Nath says: “Now, we have plans to operate it from 6 am to 11 pm while taking the daily sale to Rs 8 lakh. During early hours and then late in the evening, the fuel station will be operated by the jail staffers because the rules mandates that the prisoner should be in the jail by 7:30 pm. This is the first such fuel station in five states of north India…the results are encouraging.”