Explained: Why Facebook services were hit and why you might see more of it

On Wednesday, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp services across the world suffered disruptions with people complaining that they were unable to either post or see their feeds or photographs. Twitter too said it had issues with direct messaging, though limited to only some users. For products from the Facebook stable, this was the third major outage in this year.

What caused the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage?

None of the companies have clarified what caused the outage this time. However, it is likely that this could have been because of a server issue. And since Twitter also faced problems at the same time as Facebook, it could even be an issue with a third party service used by all these companies, like Amazon Web Services. In March, when Facebook suffered one of its worst outages, certainly its longest, the social network had attributed it to a server configuration change.

Why do these outages happen?

With over 2.3 billion users just for Facebook, it is highly unlikely that services are disrupted for all active users across the world. This is because a service this large needs to be hosted at multiple data centres across the world, all in their own protective silos. A product change could however affect all users. But with a user base this large such changes are not released in one go and rolled out of different sets of consumers gradually. This gives the leeway to revert if something goes wrong without impacting then entire base.

Why are outages becoming more frequent?

With the kind of user bases Facebook’s services have, we are in unchartered waters when it comes to the internet. Managing such large users bases smoothly is something most of these companies are learning on the go. Also, there is growing dependence on third party services to manage these users. So any small issue gets amplified to millions of users.