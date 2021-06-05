Explained: Why Delhi’s weather turned stormy and wet

Since early evening on Friday, Delhi and neighbourhood areas experienced sudden strong dusty winds accompanied by light to moderate spells. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

What is causing intense weather over Delhi?

At present, moderate-intensity western disturbances are passing along Jammu and Kashmir, and its influence in the form of rainfall will remain till late Sunday, mainly over the northern plains of India.

Originating in the Mediterranean region, western disturbances are eastward-moving winds that cause weather — typically snowfall in upper reaches of extreme north and rainfall over the northern plains of the country, during winters. But when these western disturbances interact with moisture-loaded easterly winds during other seasons, as is the present scenario, it can cause sudden intense weather, locally.

The convergence of these two winds at lower levels is resulting in the local atmospheric instability over areas of Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan since May 31.

“The western disturbances have been active since May 31 and its influence will decline as they propagate eastwards during the next two days. But, as we are presently in early June, there will be easterly winds continuing to supply moisture over the region, which would cause sporadic thunderstorms,” said RK Jenamani, senior forecaster at the National Weather Forecasting Centre, New Delhi.

In addition to these winds, there is a cyclonic circulation lying over southwest Uttar Pradesh that is also influencing the weather over the plains.

What weather was realised across north India?

Safdarjung remained the hottest locality in Delhi, recording 39.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. The maximum relative humidity over 24 hours here touched 84 percent on the day.

Since early evening on Friday, Delhi and neighbourhood areas experienced sudden strong dusty winds accompanied by light to moderate spells. The nine-hour rainfall recorded till 5.30 pm on Friday at some stations — Palam (9.4mm), Najafgarh (7.6mm), Pitampura (3mm) and Lodhi Road (1.6mm), whereas at all other places it was measured as traces.

Areas surrounding Palam airport also reported hailstorms and winds raging with speeds between 50 and 60 km/hour during the evening hours.

Light drizzle with intense spells at isolated places of Ludhiana in Punjab and Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh were reported during early evening hours on Friday. Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, too, came under the influence of this sporadic weather on the day.

What is the forecast?

The India Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy sky conditions to prevail over Delhi and adjoining areas during the weekend. Light rain along with thunder and lightning is the forecast for June 7.

However, hot weather conditions will continue to prevail all through the next week. Maximum temperature could rise to 41 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature, too, shall spike to 29 degrees Celsius, which are considered normal temperature ranges for around this time of the year in Delhi.

Jafarpur, Pitampura and Najafgarh would remain hotter localities during the days ahead, with the maximum temperature here expected to cross 41 degrees Celsius. There is no weather warning for Delhi till Sunday.

An increase in wind speeds is forecast for June 7 and 8 in the national capital. Gusty winds with speeds between 30 and 40 km/hour are likely during the upcoming week and shall continue till June 10. Thunderstorms and lightning with strong winds could hit east Rajasthan on June 6.