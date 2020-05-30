Explained: Why Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission is important, and how it will take place

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley, who will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft (Photo: Twitter/ @NASA) Astronauts Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley, who will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft (Photo: Twitter/ @NASA)

By Radifah Kabir

NASA, SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2 Mission: NASA and SpaceX are all set to create history on Saturday (12:52 am Sunday in India) when they launch the first human spaceflight through a government-private partnership. It will also be the first time astronauts are being launched from American soil since 2011.

The mission, which will carry astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station was originally supposed to start on Wednesday, May 27, but was postponed due to bad weather caused by the Tropical Storm Bertha, 16 minutes and 53 seconds prior to the launch.

The mission is called Launch America.

What is special

The last time astronauts were launched from the US soil was the STS-135 mission on July 8, 2011, following which all astronauts were flown to the International Space Station in Russia’s Soyuz Capsule. The rides proved to be expensive, amounting to $86 million per astronaut, according to vox.com. However, SpaceX will charge only $55 million per astronaut for one complete round trip.

Also, space exploration is now no longer limited to the government. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in an interview to Everyday Astronaut that if the government is the only one doing things in space, it will not be sustainable and will not be successful.

NASA will allow actor Tom Cruise to shoot for a film in the International Space Station. NASA has collaborated with SpaceX and Boeing, and invested billions for the companies to develop vehicles which could ferry astronauts to and from the ISS. According to Vox, a new era of space exploration will begin if the mission turns out successful, else, it would be a long time before the next crewed flight from the US is planned.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, founded the company with an aim to reignite the public’s interest in planet Mars. His aim has been to design rockets that would be more affordable, and more innovative. In the interview, Bridenstine said the willingness to fail is something NASA had lacked for a long time, but SpaceX doesn’t, and that is what enables the company to move so fast.

Crew Dragon Demo-2 is the final major test for SpaceX, and the success will open doors for its human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station. It will lay the foundation for the future exploration of Moon and Mars, commencing with NASA’s Artemis Mission, which intends to land the first woman and the next man on the lunar surface, in 2024.

A couple of months after Launch America, another launch attempt for Crew Dragon can be made, which will be carrying four astronauts: NASA’s Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, and Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Naguchi.

Parts of the mission

The rocket is called Falcon 9 Block 5. It is the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket, and its most expensive parts can be reused. The rocket consists of two stages. Falcon 9 has completed 83 launches and 44 landings, and 31 rockets have been re-flown. It first took flight in 2010.

SpaceX was supposed to launch two NASA astronauts aboard its Crew Dragon capsule on top of its Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 27. But due to the weather conditions, the space agency scrubbed the launch and has rescheduled it on May 31 (Image: NASA, SpaceX) SpaceX was supposed to launch two NASA astronauts aboard its Crew Dragon capsule on top of its Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 27. But due to the weather conditions, the space agency scrubbed the launch and has rescheduled it on May 31 (Image: NASA, SpaceX)

The Crew Dragon Spacecraft includes the Capsule, in which the astronauts will travel, and the Trunk, which provides support to the Capsule during ascent. One half of the Trunk is covered in solar panels for providing power during the flight and while on the station.

The Crew Dragon Capsule, which is a pressurised section, has a maximum seating capacity of seven passengers who can be carried to and from Earth orbit and beyond.

The Dragon Parachute System includes two parachutes responsible for stabilisation of the spacecraft post re-entry. Deceleration of the spacecraft prior to landing is performed by four more parachutes.

Step by step

The launch attempt will be made from Launch Complex 39-A, Kennedy Space Center, Florida. This is the same launchpad from which Saturn V rocket for the Apollo 11 Mission had taken off, carrying the first humans to the Moon.

Once Behnken and Hurley enter the capsule, the hatch will be shut, and half an hour before the launch, the rocket will be fuelled with cold propellants, which ensure better performance. Two minutes and 33 seconds after liftoff, the first stage main engine will cut off and three seconds later, the first and the second stages will separate. The first stage rocket will perform a flip manoeuvre, burn during atmospheric re-entry, and will be retrieved through the drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You, in the Atlantic Ocean.

A few seconds after the separation, the ignition of the second stage engine will begin. Connecting the first and second stages is the Interstage, which also allows the stages to separate.

In the second stage, the Crew Dragon will proceed towards the International Space Station. The Crew Dragon will reach Earth orbit 12 minutes after takeoff. The astronauts will orbit the Earth for 19 hours and will occasionally fly it manually so that they can share their experience with future crews. Crew Dragon Capsule will dock automatically into the docking port Harmony, with the help of sensors and cameras, on May 31, at 7:59 pm IST, if everything goes according to the plan.

The mission

Once the docking is successful, Behnken and Hurley will board the station and become members of the Expedition 63 Crew, and will perform tests on the Crew Dragon and conduct research.

Activities such as rendezvous, docking, and undocking are the responsibility of Behnken. He has completed two space shuttle flights in March 2008 and February 2010, and performed three spacewalks during each mission.

Hurley will be handling launch, landing and recovery of the spacecraft. He has completed two spaceflights in July 2009 and July 2011.

The mission is expected to last 30-90 days. In the interview, Bridenstine said the solar panels in the Crew Dragon have a lifespan of about 114 days, and get damaged with time. Therefore, the Spacecraft has to return before four months.

The two astronauts will depart from the International Space Station by boarding the Crew Dragon. The trunk gets jettisoned, and a deorbit burn lasting approximately 12 minutes occurs, following which atmospheric re-entry takes place. The Crew Dragon capsule will splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean and will be recovered by the Go Navigator Recovery Vessel.

Radifah Kabir is a B Tech student

