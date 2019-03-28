Explained: Why Bihar’s mahagatbandhan is suddenly under threat

The Congress, which had otherwise settled with nine seats offered by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is not happy, suddenly posing a threat to the gatbandhan (alliance) in Bihar ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

The Congress, which always focused on Brahmin-dominated Mithilanchal does not want to go to polls without a seat in this region which could either be Darbhanga or Madhubani. The Grand Old Party’s future bargaining with the RJD in Assembly polls depends on its show in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

RJD, however, does not want to give up either of these two seats. It is keen to keep Darbhanga for its tall Muslim leader and former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui and has offered the other Mithilanchal seat of Madhubani to Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The VIP can field either RJD import MAA Fatmi or former MP Ali Anwar. That way, RJD can accommodate its potential rebel Fatmi.

For Congress, not getting the desired upper caste seats is a big sore point and may bring the alliance on the brink of a split.

Advertising

The party is also already upset at having to concede its traditional Aurangabad seat to Jitan Majhi-founded Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).

Also read | Anatomy of Opposition’s rainbow coalition in Bihar

RJD has been offering the Valmiki Nagar seat to Congress. As of now, the seats offered to Congress are Sasaram and Samastipur (reserved), Patna Sahib, Supaul, Valmiki Nagar and Munger. Three other Congress seats, which have already been announced are Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar.

Senior Congress leader Nikhil Kumar, who was the most likely candidate from Aurangabad — another upper caste dominated seat — has already expressed his anguish to alliance partner Manjhi.

On the other hand, RJD does not want Congress to expand at its expense because it can pose a threat to Tejashwi’s growth and to RJD’s stature as a senior or dominant partner in Bihar.