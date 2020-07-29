Explained: Why are women posting black-and-white photos of themselves on social media

Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon used the challenge to raise awareness about African American Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by Louisville Metro Department police officers in March this year. (Photo: Twitter/ @SusanSarandon) Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon used the challenge to raise awareness about African American Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by Louisville Metro Department police officers in March this year. (Photo: Twitter/ @SusanSarandon)

Over the past few days, women, including celebrities, have been posting black-and-white images of themselves on Instagram and other social media platforms as a sign of women’s empowerment. These images are accompanied by the caption #challengeaccepted, and is a part of a campaign called “women supporting women”.

What is this campaign?

As of today, there are more than 53,00,000 images on Instagram under the hashtag, “challenge accepted”. Women part of this campaign are supposed to post a black-and-white photograph of themselves and nominate other women to do the same.

Celebrities including American film director Ava Duvernay took the challenge. Duvernay posted a black and white image of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Pretty sure this is a just a cool excuse to post pix, but I’m gonna always roll with whatever @janineshermanbarrios and @thevioletnelson ask me to do no matter what – so here goes! Challenge accepted. #womensupportingwomen….”.

Model Cindy Crawford also posted a photo as part of the challenge on Monday and said on Instagram, “Love this simple way to lift each other up. #challengeaccepted. Thank you for nominating me @vanessabryant”.

From India, actress Anushka Sharma and politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also participated in the challenge. Vadra posted a photograph of herself with her daughter and mother on the social media on Wednesday with the caption, “Nothing can be braver, nothing can be stronger, nothing more fun than#womensupportingwomen

How did it start?

According to a report in The New York Times, the earliest photograph associated with this challenge was posted over a week and a half ago by Brazilian journalist Ana Paula Padrao. As more women started posting such images, the trend caught on and gained momentum with celebrity figures such as Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and Kristen Bell joining in.

On the other hand, there are those that claim that the challenge started in Turkey, where the campaign is associated with raising awareness about femicide in the country. One Instagram user who is a part of the challenge posted on the app, “It wasn’t until today that someone explained to me the origin of #challengeaccepted. That women in Turkey are getting frustrated over seeing b&w photos of murdered women in the media almost every day, and by posting b&w photos of themselves, it makes the point that anyone of us could be next…”.

There is also speculation that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent speech in the House of Representatives, in which she called out Representative Ted Yoho for making sexist remarks against her, might have led to an increase in social media posts emphasising female empowerment.

Critics of the challenge, however, have called the campaign as supporting a “vague cause” and users from Turkey have called out people for participating in the challenge “without knowing its meaning”, causing many to misrepresent its purpose.

There are others who have initiated a different take on the challenge by incorporating racial injustice. Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon, for instance, partook in the challenge to raise awareness about African American Breonna Taylor who was shot dead by Louisville Metro Department police officers in March this year.

