Explained: Why are MVA ministers opposing commercial construction on Mumbai’s salt lands?

A decision by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to develop and allow commercial construction on Mumbai’s sprawling salt lands is being opposed by leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Government, including two ministers – Aaditya Thackeray and Jitendra Awhad.

How much and where are the salt pans in MMR and in Mumbai?

Total salt pan lands available in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits is about 5,377.23 acres (as per Salt Department Data) and about 5,221.32 acres (as per other agencies). Out of this, only about 150 acres is buildable as per a preliminary study. Total salt pan lands available in rest of Mumbai Metropolitan Region is about 6,922 acres, as per the Salt Department. In space-starved Mumbai where real estate prices are zooming, these lands are now being seen as a solution to address the city’s housing problem.

When and how was it decided to develop salt pans?

In 2004 (during the UPA government of NCP and Congress), the Maharashtra government had decided to develop the salt pans in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It had decided to appoint Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) as an implementing agency for development of salt pan lands in the city.

However, no development took place till 2015. On August 21, 2015, the Sena-BJP government designated the MMRDA to prepare the Master Plan of Salt Pan Lands located in the MCGM area and within the revenue jurisdictions of Mumbai City. Also, in order to coordinate and supervise the process of preparation of this Master Plan, a high power committee was constituted under the Chairmanship of the state Chief Secretary.

What is MMRDA doing right now?

The MMRDA has started a tendering procedure to appoint a consultant who will be preparing a detailed master plan and development plan of Salt Pan Lands in Mumbai and MMR for affordable housing projects. The MMRDA is also exploring the possibility of the housing stock development on the salt pan lands in order to support the government of India’s mission of Housing for All by 2022. The tender for appointing a consultant was opened by the MMRDA on Wednesday and it has received proposals from three bidders.

Why are MVA ministers opposing the plan?

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has opposed the plan stating that allowing any construction on salt pans will affect the delicate natural balance in Mumbai and cause harm to the city’s ecology.

“The salt pans are not just salt pans, but also a great way to maintain groundwater levels. At the same time, the effects of global warming are now being felt in Mumbai and at this point, if the salt pans are gone, it will have a large-scale adverse impact on the city,” Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said.

He said that his housing department would never allow the construction of buildings as it would affect the environment in Mumbai.”Discussions have been held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister on the issue and even they are of the same opinion,” Awhad said.

Environment minister Aaditya Thackrey tweeted on Thursday, “Being asked about allowing residential/ commercial construction on salt pan lands, I reiterate that there will be none of such residential or commercial construction allowed on salt pan lands. There is more than enough space apart from these lands to construct on.”

The Maharashtra government is, however, yet to take a final decision on the project.