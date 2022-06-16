Why are job aspirants protesting against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme?

Two days after the government unveiled its Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services, protests raged in several cities against the new defence recruitment path with aspirants raising job security and post-service benefits as their major concerns.

Why are job aspirants up in arms?

Job security and pension are two major issues being cited by protesters. Under the previous system, troops joined for a 17-year period, which could be extended for some personnel, and it resulted in a lifelong pension.

The new scheme, however, envisages just a four-year tenure for most, and the Agniveers will not be eligible for pension benefits.

Mohan Kumar, a protesting student from Bihar’s Chhapra, said: “This Agnipath scheme is just a placebo being given to unemployed youth. Even parents would now think twice before sending their sons to the Army just for four years.”

SK Jha, who runs a coaching centre for competitive examinations in Bihar, said: “Just imagine getting retired just after four years. It is nothing but playing with their emotions in the name of giving them some skills before they retire. Students want the old system back.”

The anger is also being fueled by the two-year freeze on Army recruitment due to the pandemic. While recruitment under the Agniveer scheme will begin in 90 days, several aspirants who turned overage during the last two years are now seeking a relaxation in age criteria.

‘Bharti do, ya arthi do’, was one of the slogans raised on Wednesday as protests first began in Bihar.

Jha said that there used to be about 60,000 vacancies in the Army and other defence forces till two years ago.

“There has been no recruitment for the last two years, and now the short-duration of service on offer has angered the students….There are examples when students prepare for such exams for four years. Are they working hard to get a job just for four years and remain unsure about what they would do next”, said Jha.

Talking to The Indian Express, Jitender Bhadawar, a 23-year-old from Haryana’s Barwala who lost his chance to join the Army as he is now overage, said: “They have changed all the rules….Earlier, boys would prepare for five years in advance to join the Army. Why will they now do so for only four years of service? Virodh aur gussa hai (There is opposition and anger to it) and youngsters are sharing messages on social media platforms for a boycott.”

Also, the Agnipath scheme envisions an “all India, all class” recruitment system.

Apprehensions have been voiced against how the new recruits will be adjusted in the existing system under which most of the Army units are region, caste or class based.

Where are the protests raging?

Protests broke out in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Buxar on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, protests have spread to Jammu, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and several other parts of Bihar.

In Haryana, protesters laid a virtual siege on bus stands and roads, crippling traffic on the Gurugram-Jaipur highway.

In Bihar, angry aspirants blocked railway tracks, damaged rail property and threw burning tyres on roads. On Thursday, protests were reported from Jahanabad, Buxar, Muzaffarabad, Bhojpur, Saran, Munger, Nawada and Kaimur. Protesters also attacked the vehicle of Warsaliganj BJP MLA Aruna Devi. She escaped unhurt.

A 1,000-strong mob vandalized property at the Gwalior railway station forcing the police to resort to lathicharge.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

The Agnipath scheme is the government’s defence recruitment reform under which around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave service in just four years.

Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission.

The new system is only for personnel below officer ranks (those who do not join the forces as commissioned officers). The scheme is not optional as all personnel below officer rank will be hired only through this route from now on. Under the Agnipath scheme, aspirants between the ages of 17.5 years and 21 years will be eligible to apply.