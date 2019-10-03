Explained: Why are holograms on liquor important?

As the UT Administration plans to start “tracking and tracing” smuggled liquor through holograms and starts imposing heavy penalties on those not possessing the basic holograms. The Indian Express explains the importance of holograms.

What is a hologram on liquor and when were they introduced in Chandigarh?

Holograms are small chip like stickers that were introduced in Chandigarh’s Excise Policy in the year 2017-18 to curb liquor smuggling and to curtail the sale of spurious liquor.

A hologram when affixed on a bottle confirms the authenticity of the liquor and also confirms that Excise Duty was paid on it.

What does the Chandigarh excise law say about mandatory holograms?

Clause 46 of the UT Excise policy states, “holograms/intaglio printed security labels with holograms on packings/bottles of country liquor, Indian-made foreign liquor and Imported Foreign liquor will be mandatorily fixed by the licensee at his own expense.”

Holograms are mandatory to be affixed only on IMFL, IFL and country liquor but not on beer or wine.

At present, the UT administration has the basic hologram in the city.

But now they are planning to have the tracking and tracing system as well. “The company supplying holograms has been asked to start the tracking and tracing system as well. With just a click we will be able to know where has the liquor come from and we can track its movement completely,” a senior officer of the department said.

What does it mean when liquor bottles in hotels and bars are found without holograms?

According to officials of the UT Excise and Taxation department, not possessing holograms means that the specific liquor has not been purchased from companies selling it in Chandigarh.

This gives a clear indication of the fact that the bottles are smuggled.

When the excise team finds liquor bottles without holograms, they confiscate and impose a fine.

However, certain big hotels have been taking a plea that the liquor bottles of different brands with them without holograms are those which were with them before 2017 when it was introduced. But the excise department said that the hotels are supposed to get all these brands and bottles kept prior to 2017 approved from the department and get holograms fixed.

“To some extent we can say that there is lack of awareness as well,” said a senior official.

How many big hotels and bars have been fined for possessing liquor without holograms?

Over 12 hotels, bars and pubs in the city in the last five months have been imposed hefty penalties for possessing liquor without holograms.

The basic minimum fine that is levied on these hotels and pubs is Rs 1 lakh.

On Tuesday itself, the department fined Hotel Park Plaza, in Sector 17, Rs 2 lakh after a team found liquor without holograms.