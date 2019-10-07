Explained: Why are farmer outfits protesting for Manjeet Dhaner’s release?

An indefinite dharna to get farmer activist Manjeet Singh Dhaner released from jail completed seven days Sunday outside the Barnala jail. Nearly 3000-4000 persons sit at the dharna site during day, and around 500 sleep there during night hours irrespective of the weather conditions. A tent has been erected at the site, with langar coming from villages and also being cooked on the spot. On September 30, over 20,000 hit Barnala roads to seek Dhaner’s release.

Who is Manjeet Singh Dhaner?

Advertising

Manjeet Singh Dhaner is 62-year-old farmer activist, a resident of Dhaner village of Mehal Kalan constituency of Barnala district of Punjab. He was block president of Bharti Kisan Union(Dakaunda) in 1997 and now Senior Vice-President of this union. He is a marginal farmer with around 1.5 acres of land while he does farming on 4-5 acres more by taking it on contract.

What is the issue?

Dhaner was given life sentence in a murder case by Supreme Court on September 3, 2019. SC dismissed over eight years old appeal filed by Dhaner and upheld HC decision of life imprisonment. Activists are seeking pardon for Dhaner and the file demanding pardon has been sent to Punjab Governor.

The case pertains to the death of an 85-year-old man in 2001 during a protest by farmer outfits in Barnala court complex over a 1997 rape and murder case. The protest was being led by Dhaner, and the 85-year-old belonged to the family of the accused in the rape and murder case.

What happened in 1997?

Advertising

On July 29, 1997, a seventeen-year-old Class 12 student, Kiranjit Kaur from Mehalkalan was abducted, gangraped and murdered. On August 2, 1997 an action committee was formed, said Narian Dutt, a retired electricity board employee and a member of action committee. He said,”The teenager’s body was recovered on August 11. She was raped and murdered. Lat,er she was buried in the fields. On August 12, her cremation took place.” Jagmohan Singh, president of Bharti Kisan Union(Dakaunda) said,”There were hair in the hands of the body which were sent for DNA test and this is how accused were arrested, though we had doubt on them from day one. Manjeet Singh Dhaner was one of the witness in this case.” In sessions court this case was totally based on circumstantial evidence and was decided on 16-08-2001. Four culprits were sentenced to life imprisonment. High and Supreme court upheld the Sessions Court decision. All the accused are now free after completing their punishment, revealed Dutt.

What happened before Dhaner was booked?

On March 3, 2001, a quarrel took place between two groups in court premises and an 85-year-old Dalip singh (a member of the family of the rape accused) was injured and died after ten days. Three action committee members who were leading struggle — Dhaner, Dutt and Prem Kumar — were named. After public outrage, Director Prosecution withdrew the case against them in sessions court, but the court dismissed the plea by public prosecutor.

In March 2005, session court convicted Majit Singh Dhaner, Narain Dutt and Prem Kumar. They were sentenced them for life imprisonment on March 30, 2005. The trio remained in jail for about one and a half year each.

In July 2007, after huge public outrage, Punjab Governor pardoned all the three Action committee members, but this pardon was challenged by the accused of rape case in Punjab and Haryana High Court,. On March 11, 2008, Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside Governor’s pardon order. On the appeal two Action committee members Narain Dutt and Prem kumar were acquitted, but Manjeet’s sentence was upheld. Matter went to Supreme Court.

On September 3, 2019, the Supreme court dismissed Manjit’s appeal and upheld High Court order. He was given four weeks to surrender before the court.

Which unions are supporting this cause?

Representatives of more than three dozen organisations, including BKU Dakaunda, BKU Ugrahan, BKU, Kirti Kisan Union, Krantikari Kisan Union, Kisan Sangharsh Committee Azad, and representatives of more than two dozen other organisations of agricultural labourers, employees, students, are backing this protest.